Founders Capital Management Buys SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF, Walmart Inc, Raytheon Technologies Corp, Sells Intel Corp, Cisco Systems Inc, Royal Dutch Shell PLC

January 12, 2021

Investment company Founders Capital Management (Current Portfolio) buys SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF, Walmart Inc, Raytheon Technologies Corp, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, sells Intel Corp, Cisco Systems Inc, Royal Dutch Shell PLC, Exxon Mobil Corp, Schlumberger during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Founders Capital Management. As of 2020Q4, Founders Capital Management owns 294 stocks with a total value of $141 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of Founders Capital Management
  1. PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 42,500 shares, 9.43% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.97%
  2. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 71,284 shares, 6.69% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 17.95%
  3. Walmart Inc (WMT) - 57,653 shares, 5.23% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 93.17%
  4. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 32,853 shares, 5.17% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 16.36%
  5. Adobe Inc (ADBE) - 12,885 shares, 4.56% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.09%
New Purchase: SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (SPYG)

Founders Capital Management initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $48.59 and $55.29, with an estimated average price of $52.62. The stock is now traded at around $55.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.81%. The holding were 97,355 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Raytheon Technologies Corp (RTX)

Founders Capital Management initiated holding in Raytheon Technologies Corp. The purchase prices were between $52.34 and $74.48, with an estimated average price of $66.05. The stock is now traded at around $71.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.08%. The holding were 41,121 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF (IGSB)

Founders Capital Management initiated holding in iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $54.53 and $55.17, with an estimated average price of $54.79. The stock is now traded at around $55.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.86%. The holding were 47,650 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Simon Property Group Inc (SPG)

Founders Capital Management initiated holding in Simon Property Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $60.76 and $93.91, with an estimated average price of $76.8. The stock is now traded at around $85.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 3,020 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Viatris Inc (VIA)

Founders Capital Management initiated holding in Viatris Inc. The purchase prices were between $11.99 and $14.7, with an estimated average price of $13.48. The stock is now traded at around $15.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 12,086 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF)

Founders Capital Management initiated holding in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF. The purchase prices were between $112.02 and $133.2, with an estimated average price of $124.87. The stock is now traded at around $138.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 700 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Walmart Inc (WMT)

Founders Capital Management added to a holding in Walmart Inc by 93.17%. The purchase prices were between $138.75 and $152.79, with an estimated average price of $145.79. The stock is now traded at around $148.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.52%. The holding were 57,653 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH)

Founders Capital Management added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1109.42%. The purchase prices were between $82.66 and $83.25, with an estimated average price of $82.96. The stock is now traded at around $83.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.07%. The holding were 38,508 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund (IBB)

Founders Capital Management added to a holding in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund by 468.91%. The purchase prices were between $130.38 and $157.31, with an estimated average price of $143.15. The stock is now traded at around $158.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.02%. The holding were 22,870 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: PepsiCo Inc (PEP)

Founders Capital Management added to a holding in PepsiCo Inc by 172.08%. The purchase prices were between $133.29 and $148.3, with an estimated average price of $142.23. The stock is now traded at around $141.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.33%. The holding were 20,017 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM)

Founders Capital Management added to a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co by 134.23%. The purchase prices were between $96.54 and $127.07, with an estimated average price of $112.36. The stock is now traded at around $140.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.31%. The holding were 25,503 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Boeing Co (BA)

Founders Capital Management added to a holding in Boeing Co by 27.17%. The purchase prices were between $144.39 and $238.17, with an estimated average price of $193.37. The stock is now traded at around $208.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 26,445 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sold Out: JD.com Inc (JD)

Founders Capital Management sold out a holding in JD.com Inc. The sale prices were between $76.1 and $92.49, with an estimated average price of $83.68.

Sold Out: BTC iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (IJK)

Founders Capital Management sold out a holding in BTC iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $60.4 and $72.82, with an estimated average price of $66.67.

Sold Out: BTC iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (IJJ)

Founders Capital Management sold out a holding in BTC iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF. The sale prices were between $68.97 and $86.35, with an estimated average price of $78.35.

Sold Out: CVS Health Corp (CVS)

Founders Capital Management sold out a holding in CVS Health Corp. The sale prices were between $55.93 and $74.5, with an estimated average price of $65.24.

Sold Out: Arbor Realty Trust Inc (ABR)

Founders Capital Management sold out a holding in Arbor Realty Trust Inc. The sale prices were between $11.26 and $14.73, with an estimated average price of $13.02.

Sold Out: Ocean Bio-Chem Inc (OBCI)

Founders Capital Management sold out a holding in Ocean Bio-Chem Inc. The sale prices were between $12.43 and $17.48, with an estimated average price of $14.29.

Reduced: Intel Corp (INTC)

Founders Capital Management reduced to a holding in Intel Corp by 95.87%. The sale prices were between $44.11 and $54.58, with an estimated average price of $48.73. The stock is now traded at around $53.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -3.71%. Founders Capital Management still held 2,845 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Reduced: Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO)

Founders Capital Management reduced to a holding in Cisco Systems Inc by 96.53%. The sale prices were between $35.69 and $45.44, with an estimated average price of $41.21. The stock is now traded at around $45.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -2.62%. Founders Capital Management still held 2,308 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Reduced: Royal Dutch Shell PLC (RDS.A)

Founders Capital Management reduced to a holding in Royal Dutch Shell PLC by 97.85%. The sale prices were between $23.1 and $38.42, with an estimated average price of $31.47. The stock is now traded at around $41.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.64%. Founders Capital Management still held 1,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Reduced: Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM)

Founders Capital Management reduced to a holding in Exxon Mobil Corp by 46.1%. The sale prices were between $31.57 and $44.01, with an estimated average price of $37.67. The stock is now traded at around $47.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.05%. Founders Capital Management still held 31,139 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Reduced: Schlumberger Ltd (SLB)

Founders Capital Management reduced to a holding in Schlumberger Ltd by 58.06%. The sale prices were between $14.18 and $23.45, with an estimated average price of $19.02. The stock is now traded at around $26.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.72%. Founders Capital Management still held 37,229 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Reduced: Lowe's Companies Inc (LOW)

Founders Capital Management reduced to a holding in Lowe's Companies Inc by 20.56%. The sale prices were between $146.74 and $177.7, with an estimated average price of $162.25. The stock is now traded at around $168.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.45%. Founders Capital Management still held 19,601 shares as of 2020-12-31.



