Founders Capital Management Buys SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF, Walmart Inc, Raytheon Technologies Corp, Sells Intel Corp, Cisco Systems Inc, Royal Dutch Shell PLC

Investment company Founders Capital Management (Current Portfolio) buys SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF, Walmart Inc, Raytheon Technologies Corp, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, sells Intel Corp, Cisco Systems Inc, Royal Dutch Shell PLC, Exxon Mobil Corp, Schlumberger during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Founders Capital Management. As of 2020Q4, Founders Capital Management owns 294 stocks with a total value of $141 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 42,500 shares, 9.43% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.97% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 71,284 shares, 6.69% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 17.95% Walmart Inc (WMT) - 57,653 shares, 5.23% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 93.17% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 32,853 shares, 5.17% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 16.36% Adobe Inc (ADBE) - 12,885 shares, 4.56% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.09%

Founders Capital Management initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $48.59 and $55.29, with an estimated average price of $52.62. The stock is now traded at around $55.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.81%. The holding were 97,355 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Founders Capital Management initiated holding in Raytheon Technologies Corp. The purchase prices were between $52.34 and $74.48, with an estimated average price of $66.05. The stock is now traded at around $71.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.08%. The holding were 41,121 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Founders Capital Management initiated holding in iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $54.53 and $55.17, with an estimated average price of $54.79. The stock is now traded at around $55.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.86%. The holding were 47,650 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Founders Capital Management initiated holding in Simon Property Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $60.76 and $93.91, with an estimated average price of $76.8. The stock is now traded at around $85.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 3,020 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Founders Capital Management initiated holding in Viatris Inc. The purchase prices were between $11.99 and $14.7, with an estimated average price of $13.48. The stock is now traded at around $15.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 12,086 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Founders Capital Management initiated holding in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF. The purchase prices were between $112.02 and $133.2, with an estimated average price of $124.87. The stock is now traded at around $138.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 700 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Founders Capital Management added to a holding in Walmart Inc by 93.17%. The purchase prices were between $138.75 and $152.79, with an estimated average price of $145.79. The stock is now traded at around $148.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.52%. The holding were 57,653 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Founders Capital Management added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1109.42%. The purchase prices were between $82.66 and $83.25, with an estimated average price of $82.96. The stock is now traded at around $83.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.07%. The holding were 38,508 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Founders Capital Management added to a holding in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund by 468.91%. The purchase prices were between $130.38 and $157.31, with an estimated average price of $143.15. The stock is now traded at around $158.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.02%. The holding were 22,870 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Founders Capital Management added to a holding in PepsiCo Inc by 172.08%. The purchase prices were between $133.29 and $148.3, with an estimated average price of $142.23. The stock is now traded at around $141.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.33%. The holding were 20,017 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Founders Capital Management added to a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co by 134.23%. The purchase prices were between $96.54 and $127.07, with an estimated average price of $112.36. The stock is now traded at around $140.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.31%. The holding were 25,503 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Founders Capital Management added to a holding in Boeing Co by 27.17%. The purchase prices were between $144.39 and $238.17, with an estimated average price of $193.37. The stock is now traded at around $208.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 26,445 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Founders Capital Management sold out a holding in JD.com Inc. The sale prices were between $76.1 and $92.49, with an estimated average price of $83.68.

Founders Capital Management sold out a holding in BTC iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $60.4 and $72.82, with an estimated average price of $66.67.

Founders Capital Management sold out a holding in BTC iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF. The sale prices were between $68.97 and $86.35, with an estimated average price of $78.35.

Founders Capital Management sold out a holding in CVS Health Corp. The sale prices were between $55.93 and $74.5, with an estimated average price of $65.24.

Founders Capital Management sold out a holding in Arbor Realty Trust Inc. The sale prices were between $11.26 and $14.73, with an estimated average price of $13.02.

Founders Capital Management sold out a holding in Ocean Bio-Chem Inc. The sale prices were between $12.43 and $17.48, with an estimated average price of $14.29.

Founders Capital Management reduced to a holding in Intel Corp by 95.87%. The sale prices were between $44.11 and $54.58, with an estimated average price of $48.73. The stock is now traded at around $53.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -3.71%. Founders Capital Management still held 2,845 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Founders Capital Management reduced to a holding in Cisco Systems Inc by 96.53%. The sale prices were between $35.69 and $45.44, with an estimated average price of $41.21. The stock is now traded at around $45.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -2.62%. Founders Capital Management still held 2,308 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Founders Capital Management reduced to a holding in Royal Dutch Shell PLC by 97.85%. The sale prices were between $23.1 and $38.42, with an estimated average price of $31.47. The stock is now traded at around $41.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.64%. Founders Capital Management still held 1,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Founders Capital Management reduced to a holding in Exxon Mobil Corp by 46.1%. The sale prices were between $31.57 and $44.01, with an estimated average price of $37.67. The stock is now traded at around $47.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.05%. Founders Capital Management still held 31,139 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Founders Capital Management reduced to a holding in Schlumberger Ltd by 58.06%. The sale prices were between $14.18 and $23.45, with an estimated average price of $19.02. The stock is now traded at around $26.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.72%. Founders Capital Management still held 37,229 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Founders Capital Management reduced to a holding in Lowe's Companies Inc by 20.56%. The sale prices were between $146.74 and $177.7, with an estimated average price of $162.25. The stock is now traded at around $168.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.45%. Founders Capital Management still held 19,601 shares as of 2020-12-31.