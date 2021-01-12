Jacobs & Co Buys eBay Inc, Raytheon Technologies Corp, Viatris Inc, Sells Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc, Viatris Inc, Oracle Corp

Investment company Jacobs & Co (Current Portfolio) buys eBay Inc, Raytheon Technologies Corp, Viatris Inc, Comcast Corp, DuPont de Nemours Inc, sells Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc, Viatris Inc, Oracle Corp, ConocoPhillips, O'Reilly Automotive Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Jacobs & Co. As of 2020Q4, Jacobs & Co owns 116 stocks with a total value of $770 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: EBAY, RTX, VIA, CMCSA, DD, EIX, HPQ, NVT,
- Added Positions: BA, MRK, REGN, T, UNP, GSK, AMZN, IBM, EA, ADBE, INTC, STZ, CSCO, VZ, PFE, BMY, FB, ENB, BDX, BAX, MMM, LLY, DTEGY, GILD, ABBV, TMO, SCHB,
- Reduced Positions: COST, WBA, QCOM, MSFT, AAPL, FDX, NKE, ZTS, MKC, GOOG, PG, PEP, ORCL, BUD, UPS, NDSN, ABT, JNJ, CVX, DE, MAS, AMAT, TGT, HON, NVDA, SLB, SNA, XOM, VOD, INTU, WTS, BRK.B, PNR, TTD, EMR, SNY, BAC, ELAN,
- Sold Out: VTRS, COP, ORLY,
These are the top 5 holdings of JACOBS & CO
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 322,675 shares, 5.56% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.54%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 8,206 shares, 3.47% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.94%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 111,691 shares, 3.23% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.32%
- Visa Inc (V) - 101,431 shares, 2.88% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.72%
- PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL) - 91,769 shares, 2.79% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.77%
Jacobs & Co initiated holding in eBay Inc. The purchase prices were between $46.54 and $57.59, with an estimated average price of $51.01. The stock is now traded at around $56.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 101,662 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Raytheon Technologies Corp (RTX)
Jacobs & Co initiated holding in Raytheon Technologies Corp. The purchase prices were between $52.34 and $74.48, with an estimated average price of $66.05. The stock is now traded at around $71.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 15,031 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Viatris Inc (VIA)
Jacobs & Co initiated holding in Viatris Inc. The purchase prices were between $11.99 and $14.7, with an estimated average price of $13.48. The stock is now traded at around $15.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 25,598 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Edison International (EIX)
Jacobs & Co initiated holding in Edison International. The purchase prices were between $51.5 and $65.6, with an estimated average price of $60.48. The stock is now traded at around $62.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 3,475 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: nVent Electric PLC (NVT)
Jacobs & Co initiated holding in nVent Electric PLC. The purchase prices were between $17.6 and $24.1, with an estimated average price of $21.19. The stock is now traded at around $24.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 10,204 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Comcast Corp (CMCSA)
Jacobs & Co initiated holding in Comcast Corp. The purchase prices were between $41.4 and $52.4, with an estimated average price of $48.03. The stock is now traded at around $50.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 4,311 shares as of 2020-12-31.Sold Out: Viatris Inc (VTRS)
Jacobs & Co sold out a holding in Viatris Inc. The sale prices were between $14.3 and $18.74, with an estimated average price of $16.37.Sold Out: O'Reilly Automotive Inc (ORLY)
Jacobs & Co sold out a holding in O'Reilly Automotive Inc. The sale prices were between $436.33 and $469.5, with an estimated average price of $452.63.Sold Out: ConocoPhillips (COP)
Jacobs & Co sold out a holding in ConocoPhillips. The sale prices were between $28.62 and $44.41, with an estimated average price of $37.07.
