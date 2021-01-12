HBW Advisory Services LLC Buys Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF, Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF, Fidelity Total Bond ETF, Sells VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF, Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bon, ETFMG Prime Mobile Payme

Investment company HBW Advisory Services LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF, Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF, Fidelity Total Bond ETF, First Trust NASDAQ Global Auto Index Fund, VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF, sells VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF, Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bon, ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF, iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF, SPDR SERIES TRUST during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, HBW Advisory Services LLC. As of 2020Q4, HBW Advisory Services LLC owns 193 stocks with a total value of $278 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: CARZ, SMH, EMQQ, TMO, JETS, SRLN, VBR, XRT, OIH, VOE, VCR, VCSH, LMT, PFF, IDXX, SLYG, MNA, ARKW, GNRC, QCOM, RH, CSCO, SOXX, NVDA, BLD, EMB, XLG, JNK, XBI, TTD, INTC, AMD, XLE, XHE, MO, GOOGL, ENB, TT, AMGN, VRP, MMM, UPS, PCG, ET, AZRX, ICF, UHS,

CARZ, SMH, EMQQ, TMO, JETS, SRLN, VBR, XRT, OIH, VOE, VCR, VCSH, LMT, PFF, IDXX, SLYG, MNA, ARKW, GNRC, QCOM, RH, CSCO, SOXX, NVDA, BLD, EMB, XLG, JNK, XBI, TTD, INTC, AMD, XLE, XHE, MO, GOOGL, ENB, TT, AMGN, VRP, MMM, UPS, PCG, ET, AZRX, ICF, UHS, Added Positions: FHLC, FTEC, FBND, O, VOO, PSK, QQQ, ARKK, AAPL, MSFT, AMZN, PG, TSLA, NKE, HYLS, V, AGZ, MRK, ABBV, DIS, BND, AMED, INGR, VYM, MCD, VHT, PEP, HD, STZ, FB, CRM, UNP, AVGO, SBUX, WMT, UNH, QTEC, IWF, BSV, JPM, VXF, MBB, GOVT, FVD, FIXD, BNDX, SPYG, JNJ, VWO, MILN, BA, XLV, VTI, DGRO, MGC, XLRE, VMBS, STIP, SCHF, SPLG, SPTS, ITA, GSLC, FMB, GOOG, BABA, SHOP, BIV, BAC, AGG, F, PFE, VUG, VOT, VB, TIPX, PYPL, BIL, SPTL, SPSB, SPEM, BWX, SCHE, CMF, DNL, EFA, ESGU, BRK.B, CVS, XLY, NMZ, VO, TLT, IHI,

FHLC, FTEC, FBND, O, VOO, PSK, QQQ, ARKK, AAPL, MSFT, AMZN, PG, TSLA, NKE, HYLS, V, AGZ, MRK, ABBV, DIS, BND, AMED, INGR, VYM, MCD, VHT, PEP, HD, STZ, FB, CRM, UNP, AVGO, SBUX, WMT, UNH, QTEC, IWF, BSV, JPM, VXF, MBB, GOVT, FVD, FIXD, BNDX, SPYG, JNJ, VWO, MILN, BA, XLV, VTI, DGRO, MGC, XLRE, VMBS, STIP, SCHF, SPLG, SPTS, ITA, GSLC, FMB, GOOG, BABA, SHOP, BIV, BAC, AGG, F, PFE, VUG, VOT, VB, TIPX, PYPL, BIL, SPTL, SPSB, SPEM, BWX, SCHE, CMF, DNL, EFA, ESGU, BRK.B, CVS, XLY, NMZ, VO, TLT, IHI, Reduced Positions: IPAY, IEI, SJNK, XLI, SPLV, XAR, SPHD, SHY, HYG, VGT, VZ, MINT, HDV, DGRW, SPY, IJH, IJR, SPYD, XLK, COF, LGLV, ADBE, ARKG, MA, SJM, D, USRT, CVX, MTUM, VRSK, USMV, DECK, CLX, XLU, XSD,

IPAY, IEI, SJNK, XLI, SPLV, XAR, SPHD, SHY, HYG, VGT, VZ, MINT, HDV, DGRW, SPY, IJH, IJR, SPYD, XLK, COF, LGLV, ADBE, ARKG, MA, SJM, D, USRT, CVX, MTUM, VRSK, USMV, DECK, CLX, XLU, XSD, Sold Out: GDX, BSJL, SCHG, IYT, XHB, XLB, ITB, PDBC, BMY, BOTZ, SCHP, SDIV, ACIW, UPWK,

For the details of HBW Advisory Services LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/hbw+advisory+services+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 32,354 shares, 4.00% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 18.17% ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) - 68,992 shares, 3.09% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.38% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 56,243 shares, 2.69% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.82% Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (FHLC) - 119,137 shares, 2.48% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 987.51% Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC) - 63,706 shares, 2.40% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 952.99%

HBW Advisory Services LLC initiated holding in First Trust NASDAQ Global Auto Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $39.26 and $51.81, with an estimated average price of $45.96. The stock is now traded at around $56.345000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.93%. The holding were 49,803 shares as of 2020-12-31.

HBW Advisory Services LLC initiated holding in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF. The purchase prices were between $173.15 and $220.93, with an estimated average price of $198.88. The stock is now traded at around $234.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.91%. The holding were 11,591 shares as of 2020-12-31.

HBW Advisory Services LLC initiated holding in ETCT EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet and Ecomme. The purchase prices were between $51.81 and $64.16, with an estimated average price of $58.4. The stock is now traded at around $66.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 26,461 shares as of 2020-12-31.

HBW Advisory Services LLC initiated holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. The purchase prices were between $435.06 and $527.66, with an estimated average price of $468.87. The stock is now traded at around $498.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 2,435 shares as of 2020-12-31.

HBW Advisory Services LLC initiated holding in ESS U.S.Global Jets ETF. The purchase prices were between $16.5 and $23.58, with an estimated average price of $20.19. The stock is now traded at around $22.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 46,828 shares as of 2020-12-31.

HBW Advisory Services LLC initiated holding in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF. The purchase prices were between $44.13 and $45.65, with an estimated average price of $44.98. The stock is now traded at around $45.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 20,913 shares as of 2020-12-31.

HBW Advisory Services LLC added to a holding in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 987.51%. The purchase prices were between $51.03 and $57.75, with an estimated average price of $55.03. The stock is now traded at around $59.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.25%. The holding were 119,137 shares as of 2020-12-31.

HBW Advisory Services LLC added to a holding in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 952.99%. The purchase prices were between $87.94 and $104.93, with an estimated average price of $97.13. The stock is now traded at around $104.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.17%. The holding were 63,706 shares as of 2020-12-31.

HBW Advisory Services LLC added to a holding in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 414.22%. The purchase prices were between $53.1 and $54.25, with an estimated average price of $53.7. The stock is now traded at around $53.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.73%. The holding were 110,064 shares as of 2020-12-31.

HBW Advisory Services LLC added to a holding in Realty Income Corp by 182.17%. The purchase prices were between $57.81 and $64.67, with an estimated average price of $61. The stock is now traded at around $57.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 54,016 shares as of 2020-12-31.

HBW Advisory Services LLC added to a holding in SSgA SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF by 485.72%. The purchase prices were between $43.06 and $44.41, with an estimated average price of $43.85. The stock is now traded at around $42.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 44,837 shares as of 2020-12-31.

HBW Advisory Services LLC added to a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 by 90.94%. The purchase prices were between $269.38 and $313.74, with an estimated average price of $294.04. The stock is now traded at around $313.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 9,805 shares as of 2020-12-31.

HBW Advisory Services LLC sold out a holding in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF. The sale prices were between $33.25 and $41.2, with an estimated average price of $37.14.

HBW Advisory Services LLC sold out a holding in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bon. The sale prices were between $22.93 and $23.13, with an estimated average price of $23.07.

HBW Advisory Services LLC sold out a holding in CSIM Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $111.9 and $128.76, with an estimated average price of $121.5.

HBW Advisory Services LLC sold out a holding in SSgA SPDR Homebuilders. The sale prices were between $51.98 and $59.41, with an estimated average price of $56.62.

HBW Advisory Services LLC sold out a holding in SSgA Materials Select Sector SPDR. The sale prices were between $61.94 and $72.39, with an estimated average price of $68.65.

HBW Advisory Services LLC sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $193.3 and $226.11, with an estimated average price of $213.53.