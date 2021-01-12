Perkins Coie Trust Co Buys BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, BTC iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, Alphabet Inc, Sells SSGA SPDR S&P 500, Truist Financial Corp, Valero Energy Corp

Seattle, WA, based Investment company Perkins Coie Trust Co (Current Portfolio) buys BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, BTC iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, Alphabet Inc, Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund, Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund, sells SSGA SPDR S&P 500, Truist Financial Corp, Valero Energy Corp, BNY SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF, Smartsheet Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Perkins Coie Trust Co. As of 2020Q4, Perkins Coie Trust Co owns 251 stocks with a total value of $285 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: NZF, NVG, TSM, KKR, GE, KLIC,
- Added Positions: IVW, IJK, MSFT, GOOGL, VO, AAPL, VONG, BX, V, CSCO, INTC, ORCL, PEP, QCOM, SYK, NVS, CMCSA, AMT, PG, PFE, SBUX, XOM, HD, XBI, RTX, UNP, T, BLK, MDT, PNC, XLU, UNH, MDLZ, CVS, DIS, DOW, MRK, ACN, ABT, ABBV, EXAS, IBM, JNJ, OTIS, IAU, IWP, IJT, AMGN, VFC, O, IJJ, EMB, KMB,
- Reduced Positions: SPY, TFC, VLO, FAN, SMAR, MDY, CVX, VNQ, PYPL, PFF, RSP, VPL, MMM, VWO, VGK, DHR, VOO, CARR, BMY, LLY, ECL, VB, CB, WFC, SU, RDFN, JPM, BRK.B, SHW, PM, GILD, FIS, COST, CLDR, BP,
- Sold Out: BKR, SO, GRFS, VNT,
For the details of Perkins Coie Trust Co's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/perkins+coie+trust+co/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Perkins Coie Trust Co
- BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (IVW) - 288,101 shares, 6.44% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 282.56%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 69,812 shares, 5.44% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.54%
- Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (VO) - 67,572 shares, 4.89% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.96%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 99,998 shares, 4.65% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.11%
- Graco Inc (GGG) - 103,761 shares, 2.63% of the total portfolio.
Perkins Coie Trust Co initiated holding in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund. The purchase prices were between $15.44 and $16.87, with an estimated average price of $16.11. The stock is now traded at around $16.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 37,500 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund (NZF)
Perkins Coie Trust Co initiated holding in Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund. The purchase prices were between $14.67 and $16.12, with an estimated average price of $15.31. The stock is now traded at around $16.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 39,700 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSM)
Perkins Coie Trust Co initiated holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $80.8 and $109.04, with an estimated average price of $95.25. The stock is now traded at around $123.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 2,500 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: KKR & Co Inc (KKR)
Perkins Coie Trust Co initiated holding in KKR & Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $34.15 and $40.49, with an estimated average price of $37.88. The stock is now traded at around $40.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,750 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: General Electric Co (GE)
Perkins Coie Trust Co initiated holding in General Electric Co. The purchase prices were between $6.17 and $11.39, with an estimated average price of $9.08. The stock is now traded at around $11.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 3,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Kulicke & Soffa Industries Inc (KLIC)
Perkins Coie Trust Co initiated holding in Kulicke & Soffa Industries Inc. The purchase prices were between $21.89 and $34.07, with an estimated average price of $29.29. The stock is now traded at around $35.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 200 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (IVW)
Perkins Coie Trust Co added to a holding in BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 282.56%. The purchase prices were between $56.04 and $63.82, with an estimated average price of $60.56. The stock is now traded at around $63.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.76%. The holding were 288,101 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: BTC iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (IJK)
Perkins Coie Trust Co added to a holding in BTC iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 261.62%. The purchase prices were between $60.4 and $72.82, with an estimated average price of $66.67. The stock is now traded at around $77.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.4%. The holding were 76,240 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)
Perkins Coie Trust Co added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 280.73%. The purchase prices were between $1451.02 and $1824.97, with an estimated average price of $1687.54. The stock is now traded at around $1737.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 1,245 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Blackstone Group Inc (BX)
Perkins Coie Trust Co added to a holding in Blackstone Group Inc by 2190.13%. The purchase prices were between $50.29 and $65.34, with an estimated average price of $58.44. The stock is now traded at around $62.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 5,107 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM)
Perkins Coie Trust Co added to a holding in Exxon Mobil Corp by 43.20%. The purchase prices were between $31.57 and $44.01, with an estimated average price of $37.67. The stock is now traded at around $47.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 9,198 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Dow Inc (DOW)
Perkins Coie Trust Co added to a holding in Dow Inc by 1500.00%. The purchase prices were between $45.18 and $57.73, with an estimated average price of $51.83. The stock is now traded at around $61.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,600 shares as of 2020-12-31.Sold Out: Baker Hughes Co (BKR)
Perkins Coie Trust Co sold out a holding in Baker Hughes Co. The sale prices were between $12.65 and $23.12, with an estimated average price of $17.73.Sold Out: Southern Co (SO)
Perkins Coie Trust Co sold out a holding in Southern Co. The sale prices were between $56.26 and $64.17, with an estimated average price of $60.21.Sold Out: Grifols SA (GRFS)
Perkins Coie Trust Co sold out a holding in Grifols SA. The sale prices were between $16.86 and $19.67, with an estimated average price of $18.55.Sold Out: Vontier Corp (VNT)
Perkins Coie Trust Co sold out a holding in Vontier Corp. The sale prices were between $26.76 and $35, with an estimated average price of $31.23.
