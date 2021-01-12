Central Bank & Trust Co Buys BTC iShares U.S. Technology ETF, FedEx Corp, Applied Materials Inc, Sells L3Harris Technologies Inc, Intel Corp, Honeywell International Inc

Lexington, KY, based Investment company Central Bank & Trust Co (Current Portfolio) buys BTC iShares U.S. Technology ETF, FedEx Corp, Applied Materials Inc, Electronic Arts Inc, Activision Blizzard Inc, sells L3Harris Technologies Inc, Intel Corp, Honeywell International Inc, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc, Dominion Energy Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Central Bank & Trust Co. As of 2020Q4, Central Bank & Trust Co owns 274 stocks with a total value of $579 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: EA, ATVI, ADM, LEN, KLIC, VIA, ARCC, BAC, KMX, ERIC, VRNT,

EA, ATVI, ADM, LEN, KLIC, VIA, ARCC, BAC, KMX, ERIC, VRNT, Added Positions: IYW, FDX, AMAT, CLX, VWOB, TSCO, VEA, VNQ, FAST, DHI, CAT, MSFT, UPS, VRTX, MDY, BIIB, EFA, SO, AMD, NFLX, KR, CMBS, IJT, LLY, SCZ, CVX, ZM, IVV, XLU, TMUS, ANTM, WMT, IYC, PG, ITW, ALL, GLW, CMI, HAL, MNST, TXN, JNJ, MAS, OXY, SHW, TJX, MRNA, GOOG, ABBV, PFE, DUK, WM, COP, BDX, AZN, AEP,

IYW, FDX, AMAT, CLX, VWOB, TSCO, VEA, VNQ, FAST, DHI, CAT, MSFT, UPS, VRTX, MDY, BIIB, EFA, SO, AMD, NFLX, KR, CMBS, IJT, LLY, SCZ, CVX, ZM, IVV, XLU, TMUS, ANTM, WMT, IYC, PG, ITW, ALL, GLW, CMI, HAL, MNST, TXN, JNJ, MAS, OXY, SHW, TJX, MRNA, GOOG, ABBV, PFE, DUK, WM, COP, BDX, AZN, AEP, Reduced Positions: LHX, INTC, HON, REGN, AGG, D, NEE, XEL, PSX, AXP, SBUX, VWO, SPY, AEE, USMV, AAPL, XLE, NOC, LMT, CRM, DLN, AMLP, FVD, SQ, IJH, MTDR, DIA, EFAV, IYY, SCHB, DIS, VZ, VTI, VYM, VLO, HD, ORCL, PKG, LRCX, HSY, BMY, SCHW, EOG, DHR, EEM, EL, IWB, IWR, IYE, KLAC, CSCO, VPL, BA, BRK.B, ADI, MO, JPM, CARR, CTVA, LOW, PYPL, AAL, MCD, MDT, PM, DFS, LDOS, EBAY, NKE, WFC, NUE, ABT,

LHX, INTC, HON, REGN, AGG, D, NEE, XEL, PSX, AXP, SBUX, VWO, SPY, AEE, USMV, AAPL, XLE, NOC, LMT, CRM, DLN, AMLP, FVD, SQ, IJH, MTDR, DIA, EFAV, IYY, SCHB, DIS, VZ, VTI, VYM, VLO, HD, ORCL, PKG, LRCX, HSY, BMY, SCHW, EOG, DHR, EEM, EL, IWB, IWR, IYE, KLAC, CSCO, VPL, BA, BRK.B, ADI, MO, JPM, CARR, CTVA, LOW, PYPL, AAL, MCD, MDT, PM, DFS, LDOS, EBAY, NKE, WFC, NUE, ABT, Sold Out: MARK, PZZA, V9G, VGT, GILD, AWK, HYS, HDV, DVY, DTN, OTIS, IR, SYF, FPF, ARDC, VIG, AFT, GDO, NEV, VTIP, VXX, MMU, MDU, TSN, WAB, WBA, RDS.B, DSU, MUA, JHS, DAL, PMO, PIM, JPS, BHK, HPI, WIW, HTD,

For the details of CENTRAL BANK & TRUST CO's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/central+bank+%26+trust+co/current-portfolio/portfolio

BTC iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 333,009 shares, 6.80% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.57% Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (VWOB) - 377,221 shares, 5.36% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.86% SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY) - 57,251 shares, 3.70% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.7% Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO) - 380,391 shares, 3.29% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.41% NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) - 36,020 shares, 3.25% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.59%

Central Bank & Trust Co initiated holding in Electronic Arts Inc. The purchase prices were between $116.84 and $143.6, with an estimated average price of $128.95. The stock is now traded at around $139.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 26,355 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Central Bank & Trust Co initiated holding in Activision Blizzard Inc. The purchase prices were between $75.12 and $92.85, with an estimated average price of $81.28. The stock is now traded at around $89.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 35,014 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Central Bank & Trust Co initiated holding in Archer-Daniels Midland Co. The purchase prices were between $46.24 and $51.87, with an estimated average price of $49.47. The stock is now traded at around $51.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 3,458 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Central Bank & Trust Co initiated holding in Lennar Corp. The purchase prices were between $70.23 and $84.68, with an estimated average price of $77.33. The stock is now traded at around $76.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,908 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Central Bank & Trust Co initiated holding in Kulicke & Soffa Industries Inc. The purchase prices were between $21.89 and $34.07, with an estimated average price of $29.29. The stock is now traded at around $35.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,600 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Central Bank & Trust Co initiated holding in Viatris Inc. The purchase prices were between $11.99 and $14.7, with an estimated average price of $13.48. The stock is now traded at around $15.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 2,175 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Central Bank & Trust Co added to a holding in BTC iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 296.47%. The purchase prices were between $73.08 and $85.83, with an estimated average price of $79.9. The stock is now traded at around $85.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.13%. The holding were 102,456 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Central Bank & Trust Co added to a holding in FedEx Corp by 3226.19%. The purchase prices were between $255.2 and $301.45, with an estimated average price of $277.38. The stock is now traded at around $249.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.91%. The holding were 20,955 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Central Bank & Trust Co added to a holding in Applied Materials Inc by 1932.64%. The purchase prices were between $57.32 and $89.75, with an estimated average price of $74.41. The stock is now traded at around $100.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 54,434 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Central Bank & Trust Co added to a holding in Clorox Co by 23161.54%. The purchase prices were between $194.91 and $221.17, with an estimated average price of $206.71. The stock is now traded at around $194.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 12,096 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Central Bank & Trust Co added to a holding in Tractor Supply Co by 323.59%. The purchase prices were between $128.42 and $153.09, with an estimated average price of $139.92. The stock is now traded at around $151.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 7,900 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Central Bank & Trust Co added to a holding in Fastenal Co by 198.29%. The purchase prices were between $42.94 and $50.05, with an estimated average price of $47.16. The stock is now traded at around $51.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 10,470 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Central Bank & Trust Co sold out a holding in Remark Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $1.04 and $2.02, with an estimated average price of $1.38.

Central Bank & Trust Co sold out a holding in Papa John's International Inc. The sale prices were between $74.66 and $90.47, with an estimated average price of $81.82.

Central Bank & Trust Co sold out a holding in XpresSpa Group Inc. The sale prices were between $0.99 and $2.19, with an estimated average price of $1.47.

Central Bank & Trust Co sold out a holding in Vanguard Information Technology ETF. The sale prices were between $297.99 and $355.36, with an estimated average price of $329.66.

Central Bank & Trust Co sold out a holding in Gilead Sciences Inc. The sale prices were between $56.65 and $64.55, with an estimated average price of $60.23.

Central Bank & Trust Co sold out a holding in American Water Works Co Inc. The sale prices were between $147.41 and $165.55, with an estimated average price of $153.93.