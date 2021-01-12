FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH Buys BTC iShares Russell 2000 ETF, BTC iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, Deere, Sells Starbucks Corp, Merck Inc, United Parcel Service Inc

Investment company FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH (Current Portfolio) buys BTC iShares Russell 2000 ETF, BTC iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, Deere, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, Intuitive Surgical Inc, sells Starbucks Corp, Merck Inc, United Parcel Service Inc, SSgA SPDR Gold Shares, Fidelity National Information Services Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH. As of 2020Q4, FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH owns 148 stocks with a total value of $270 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach (FMBL) - 6,529 shares, 16.02% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.6% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 154,275 shares, 7.58% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.21% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 61,086 shares, 5.03% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.49% Costco Wholesale Corp (COST) - 19,666 shares, 2.74% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.36% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 2,252 shares, 2.72% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.50%

FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH initiated holding in Deere & Co. The purchase prices were between $223.37 and $270.7, with an estimated average price of $249.35. The stock is now traded at around $302.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 2,454 shares as of 2020-12-31.

FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH initiated holding in Palo Alto Networks Inc. The purchase prices were between $221.19 and $372.06, with an estimated average price of $282.37. The stock is now traded at around $370.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 700 shares as of 2020-12-31.

FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH initiated holding in Intuitive Surgical Inc. The purchase prices were between $667.08 and $818.1, with an estimated average price of $746.1. The stock is now traded at around $788.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 311 shares as of 2020-12-31.

FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH initiated holding in Idacorp Inc. The purchase prices were between $82.97 and $96.86, with an estimated average price of $91.28. The stock is now traded at around $90.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 2,230 shares as of 2020-12-31.

FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH initiated holding in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF. The purchase prices were between $125.74 and $141.17, with an estimated average price of $135.73. The stock is now traded at around $142.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 1,455 shares as of 2020-12-31.

FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH initiated holding in PPG Industries Inc. The purchase prices were between $123.27 and $149.11, with an estimated average price of $139.7. The stock is now traded at around $151.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 1,558 shares as of 2020-12-31.

FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH added to a holding in BTC iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 72.46%. The purchase prices were between $152.37 and $199.14, with an estimated average price of $174.93. The stock is now traded at around $211.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 23,782 shares as of 2020-12-31.

FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 35.38%. The purchase prices were between $60.8 and $73.52, with an estimated average price of $67.94. The stock is now traded at around $75.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 73,796 shares as of 2020-12-31.

FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH added to a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 70.00%. The purchase prices were between $299.82 and $343.69, with an estimated average price of $326.57. The stock is now traded at around $348.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 3,400 shares as of 2020-12-31.

FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH added to a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 by 100.14%. The purchase prices were between $269.38 and $313.74, with an estimated average price of $294.04. The stock is now traded at around $313.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 1,475 shares as of 2020-12-31.

FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH added to a holding in BTC iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 31.31%. The purchase prices were between $115.33 and $136.73, with an estimated average price of $127.98. The stock is now traded at around $141.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 7,105 shares as of 2020-12-31.

FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH added to a holding in BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.00%. The purchase prices were between $56.04 and $63.82, with an estimated average price of $60.56. The stock is now traded at around $63.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 3,600 shares as of 2020-12-31.

FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH sold out a holding in SSgA SPDR Gold Shares. The sale prices were between $166.67 and $183.19, with an estimated average price of $176.05.

FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH sold out a holding in Fidelity National Information Services Inc. The sale prices were between $123.97 and $151.18, with an estimated average price of $142.7.

FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH sold out a holding in Vontier Corp. The sale prices were between $26.76 and $35, with an estimated average price of $31.23.

FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH sold out a holding in Viatris Inc. The sale prices were between $14.3 and $18.74, with an estimated average price of $16.37.

FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH sold out a holding in Virco Manufacturing Corp. The sale prices were between $1.94 and $2.65, with an estimated average price of $2.25.