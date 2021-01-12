Chickasaw Capital Management Llc Buys ALPS Alerian MLP ETF, Salesforce.com Inc, Holly Energy Partners LP, Sells Williams Inc, Kinder Morgan Inc, Equitrans Midstream Corp

Memphis, TN, based Investment company Chickasaw Capital Management Llc (Current Portfolio) buys ALPS Alerian MLP ETF, Salesforce.com Inc, Holly Energy Partners LP, AutoZone Inc, Bank of America Corp, sells Williams Inc, Kinder Morgan Inc, Equitrans Midstream Corp, ONEOK Inc, BancorpSouth Bank during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Chickasaw Capital Management Llc. As of 2020Q4, Chickasaw Capital Management Llc owns 80 stocks with a total value of $1.8 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: CRM, HEP, BAC, CTVA, JPM,

CRM, HEP, BAC, CTVA, JPM, Added Positions: MPLX, MMP, PSXP, AMLP, ENLC, AZO, LNG, AMZN, MSFT, PFE, TRP, BX, BA, UNH,

MPLX, MMP, PSXP, AMLP, ENLC, AZO, LNG, AMZN, MSFT, PFE, TRP, BX, BA, UNH, Reduced Positions: WMB, EPD, KMI, TRGP, ET, ETRN, BPMP, PAA, GEL, AM, AAPL, PAGP, WES, ENB, V, NKE, PM, XOM, AN, KO, CL, WBA, WMT, PEP, ORCL, MED, KKR, JNJ, PG, INTC, BATRA, DD, DOW, GE, CVX, BF.B,

WMB, EPD, KMI, TRGP, ET, ETRN, BPMP, PAA, GEL, AM, AAPL, PAGP, WES, ENB, V, NKE, PM, XOM, AN, KO, CL, WBA, WMT, PEP, ORCL, MED, KKR, JNJ, PG, INTC, BATRA, DD, DOW, GE, CVX, BF.B, Sold Out: OKE, BXS, TDOC,

MPLX LP (MPLX) - 9,199,804 shares, 11.13% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.35% Magellan Midstream Partners LP (MMP) - 4,398,121 shares, 10.43% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.45% Targa Resources Corp (TRGP) - 6,441,492 shares, 9.49% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 15.63% Enterprise Products Partners LP (EPD) - 8,312,142 shares, 9.10% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 15.86% Energy Transfer LP (ET) - 23,652,472 shares, 8.17% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.23%

Chickasaw Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Salesforce.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $220.15 and $267.07, with an estimated average price of $242.81. The stock is now traded at around $215.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 5,372 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Chickasaw Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Holly Energy Partners LP. The purchase prices were between $10.48 and $14.87, with an estimated average price of $13.04. The stock is now traded at around $15.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 70,400 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Chickasaw Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Corteva Inc. The purchase prices were between $29.37 and $39.68, with an estimated average price of $35.95. The stock is now traded at around $44.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 5,443 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Chickasaw Capital Management Llc initiated holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co. The purchase prices were between $96.54 and $127.07, with an estimated average price of $112.36. The stock is now traded at around $140.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 2,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Chickasaw Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Bank of America Corp. The purchase prices were between $23.47 and $30.31, with an estimated average price of $26.93. The stock is now traded at around $33.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 7,922 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Chickasaw Capital Management Llc added to a holding in ALPS Alerian MLP ETF by 2623.97%. The purchase prices were between $19.46 and $28.37, with an estimated average price of $23.8. The stock is now traded at around $29.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 281,250 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Chickasaw Capital Management Llc added to a holding in AutoZone Inc by 106.56%. The purchase prices were between $1095.99 and $1204.22, with an estimated average price of $1157.99. The stock is now traded at around $1282.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,196 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Chickasaw Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Pfizer Inc by 25.55%. The purchase prices were between $33.42 and $42.56, with an estimated average price of $36.69. The stock is now traded at around $37.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 12,775 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Chickasaw Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in ONEOK Inc. The sale prices were between $26.53 and $41.75, with an estimated average price of $33.89.

Chickasaw Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in BancorpSouth Bank. The sale prices were between $20.66 and $28.39, with an estimated average price of $25.41.

Chickasaw Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Teladoc Health Inc. The sale prices were between $172.44 and $231.8, with an estimated average price of $202.94.