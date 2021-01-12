MADDEN SECURITIES Corp Buys FirstEnergy Corp, Corsair Gaming Inc, GoodRx Holdings Inc, Sells PROSHARES TRUST, AT&T Inc, ProShares UltraPro Dow30

Investment company MADDEN SECURITIES Corp (Current Portfolio) buys FirstEnergy Corp, Corsair Gaming Inc, GoodRx Holdings Inc, Enbridge Inc, DraftKings Inc, sells PROSHARES TRUST, AT&T Inc, ProShares UltraPro Dow30, Qualcomm Inc, Kimberly-Clark Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp. As of 2020Q4, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp owns 127 stocks with a total value of $153 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: CRSR, GDRX, RGLD, BABA, GILD, TRMB, LMT, TXN, CPRT, ROKU, XAR, CAT, ZION, VFC, DD, ARKW, IEMG, SLV, ET,

CRSR, GDRX, RGLD, BABA, GILD, TRMB, LMT, TXN, CPRT, ROKU, XAR, CAT, ZION, VFC, DD, ARKW, IEMG, SLV, ET, Added Positions: FE, ENB, DKNG, CRM, PFE, CVX, EPD, IRM, SCHD, CCI, BMRN, PEP, ABBV, PYPL, AYX, XOM, SRC, RP, AAPL, MSFT, TRX, AKAM, BXMT, GLD, SCHF, CSCO, CVS, IEX, FMC, CFR, SPY, TPL, HD, IBM,

FE, ENB, DKNG, CRM, PFE, CVX, EPD, IRM, SCHD, CCI, BMRN, PEP, ABBV, PYPL, AYX, XOM, SRC, RP, AAPL, MSFT, TRX, AKAM, BXMT, GLD, SCHF, CSCO, CVS, IEX, FMC, CFR, SPY, TPL, HD, IBM, Reduced Positions: TQQQ, AMZN, T, RETA, QCOM, KMB, SCHV, SCHG, GOOG, PINS, SCHM, NVDA, BRK.B, EOG, SCHB, PM, PG, ADBE, BMY, GIS, APD, SO, DIS, CTAS, JNJ, VTV, MO, SCHA, FB, UNP, CMI, DUK, VZ, AXP, QQQ, ABT, CRL, ALC, EFA, AEP, MMM, JPM, WM,

TQQQ, AMZN, T, RETA, QCOM, KMB, SCHV, SCHG, GOOG, PINS, SCHM, NVDA, BRK.B, EOG, SCHB, PM, PG, ADBE, BMY, GIS, APD, SO, DIS, CTAS, JNJ, VTV, MO, SCHA, FB, UNP, CMI, DUK, VZ, AXP, QQQ, ABT, CRL, ALC, EFA, AEP, MMM, JPM, WM, Sold Out: UDOW, FLIR, NFLX, VUG,

Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 3,313 shares, 7.03% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 17.69% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 50,149 shares, 4.34% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.40% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 23,119 shares, 3.35% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.67% Chevron Corp (CVX) - 57,805 shares, 3.18% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 19.90% Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc (RETA) - 35,152 shares, 2.83% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 19.98%

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp initiated holding in Corsair Gaming Inc. The purchase prices were between $18.11 and $51.26, with an estimated average price of $30.89. The stock is now traded at around $41.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.19%. The holding were 50,499 shares as of 2020-12-31.

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp initiated holding in GoodRx Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $33.76 and $57.16, with an estimated average price of $45.77. The stock is now traded at around $43.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.91%. The holding were 34,555 shares as of 2020-12-31.

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp initiated holding in Royal Gold Inc. The purchase prices were between $106.36 and $126.17, with an estimated average price of $115.25. The stock is now traded at around $107.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 7,167 shares as of 2020-12-31.

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp initiated holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The purchase prices were between $222 and $317.14, with an estimated average price of $276.59. The stock is now traded at around $225.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 2,157 shares as of 2020-12-31.

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp initiated holding in Gilead Sciences Inc. The purchase prices were between $56.65 and $64.55, with an estimated average price of $60.23. The stock is now traded at around $62.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 8,292 shares as of 2020-12-31.

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp initiated holding in Trimble Inc. The purchase prices were between $47.88 and $66.77, with an estimated average price of $57.71. The stock is now traded at around $71.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 7,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp added to a holding in FirstEnergy Corp by 105.23%. The purchase prices were between $26.56 and $33.39, with an estimated average price of $29.93. The stock is now traded at around $30.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.21%. The holding were 118,426 shares as of 2020-12-31.

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp added to a holding in Enbridge Inc by 49.02%. The purchase prices were between $27.44 and $34.23, with an estimated average price of $30.49. The stock is now traded at around $33.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 103,726 shares as of 2020-12-31.

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp added to a holding in DraftKings Inc by 39.92%. The purchase prices were between $35.4 and $63.78, with an estimated average price of $47.51. The stock is now traded at around $53.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 74,955 shares as of 2020-12-31.

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp added to a holding in Salesforce.com Inc by 74.00%. The purchase prices were between $220.15 and $267.07, with an estimated average price of $242.81. The stock is now traded at around $215.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 9,758 shares as of 2020-12-31.

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp added to a holding in Pfizer Inc by 70.92%. The purchase prices were between $33.42 and $42.56, with an estimated average price of $36.69. The stock is now traded at around $37.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 55,432 shares as of 2020-12-31.

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp added to a holding in Enterprise Products Partners LP by 178.02%. The purchase prices were between $16.04 and $21.61, with an estimated average price of $18.71. The stock is now traded at around $22.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 57,662 shares as of 2020-12-31.

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp sold out a holding in ProShares UltraPro Dow30. The sale prices were between $67.02 and $102.46, with an estimated average price of $89.45.

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp sold out a holding in FLIR Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $34.02 and $44.63, with an estimated average price of $38.77.

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp sold out a holding in Netflix Inc. The sale prices were between $470.5 and $554.09, with an estimated average price of $506.43.

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp sold out a holding in Vanguard Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $220.77 and $253.46, with an estimated average price of $239.84.