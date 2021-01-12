Cottage Street Advisors LLC Buys Blackstone Group Inc, ISHARES TRUST, BTC iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, Sells PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, UnitedHealth Group Inc, Target Corp

Investment company Cottage Street Advisors LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Blackstone Group Inc, ISHARES TRUST, BTC iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, BTC iShares Russell 2000 ETF, BTC iShares MSCI Japan ETF, sells PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, UnitedHealth Group Inc, Target Corp, Netflix Inc, Teladoc Health Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Cottage Street Advisors LLC. As of 2020Q4, Cottage Street Advisors LLC owns 73 stocks with a total value of $103 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: IWM, EWJ, LCII, CRM, ITT,

IWM, EWJ, LCII, CRM, ITT, Added Positions: BX, IJT, IJS, AMZN, DIS, MINT, AMT, BLK, CVS, HON, ABBV, SBUX, PYPL, SPSB,

BX, IJT, IJS, AMZN, DIS, MINT, AMT, BLK, CVS, HON, ABBV, SBUX, PYPL, SPSB, Reduced Positions: AAPL, GOOG, V, ARCC, SNE, GOOGL, MOH, LVS, MSFT, FDX, EWA, IGSB, TXN, MMP, IJH, FB, AKAM, GLD, BABA, UNP, DON, C, CSX, SYK, DMF, ADBE, PFF, DAR, BMY, AFL,

AAPL, GOOG, V, ARCC, SNE, GOOGL, MOH, LVS, MSFT, FDX, EWA, IGSB, TXN, MMP, IJH, FB, AKAM, GLD, BABA, UNP, DON, C, CSX, SYK, DMF, ADBE, PFF, DAR, BMY, AFL, Sold Out: QQQ, UNH, TGT, NFLX, TDOC, ZM, SPY, PG, SNA, NVDA, TSN, OSK, T, GFF, TDS, XLK, ROK,

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 64,695 shares, 8.33% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 15.14% PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad (MINT) - 66,315 shares, 6.57% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.12% ISHARES TRUST (IJT) - 58,504 shares, 6.48% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 96.97% BTC iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 22,171 shares, 4.95% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.83% JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 37,445 shares, 4.62% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1%

Cottage Street Advisors LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares Russell 2000 ETF. The purchase prices were between $152.37 and $199.14, with an estimated average price of $174.93. The stock is now traded at around $211.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 3,950 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Cottage Street Advisors LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI Japan ETF. The purchase prices were between $57.91 and $67.56, with an estimated average price of $62.68. The stock is now traded at around $69.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 8,650 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Cottage Street Advisors LLC initiated holding in LCI Industries Inc. The purchase prices were between $109.4 and $134.59, with an estimated average price of $123.3. The stock is now traded at around $144.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 3,430 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Cottage Street Advisors LLC initiated holding in Salesforce.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $220.15 and $267.07, with an estimated average price of $242.81. The stock is now traded at around $215.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 1,989 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Cottage Street Advisors LLC initiated holding in ITT Inc. The purchase prices were between $58.96 and $78.61, with an estimated average price of $70.23. The stock is now traded at around $82.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 3,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Cottage Street Advisors LLC added to a holding in Blackstone Group Inc by 501.93%. The purchase prices were between $50.29 and $65.34, with an estimated average price of $58.44. The stock is now traded at around $62.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.79%. The holding were 72,232 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Cottage Street Advisors LLC added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 96.97%. The purchase prices were between $89.28 and $115.31, with an estimated average price of $101.93. The stock is now traded at around $123.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.19%. The holding were 58,504 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Cottage Street Advisors LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 517.76%. The purchase prices were between $63.13 and $81.5, with an estimated average price of $72.84. The stock is now traded at around $88.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 11,756 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Cottage Street Advisors LLC added to a holding in The Walt Disney Co by 27.23%. The purchase prices were between $118.47 and $181.18, with an estimated average price of $144.4. The stock is now traded at around $175.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 6,588 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Cottage Street Advisors LLC added to a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc by 30.11%. The purchase prices were between $179.81 and $243.49, with an estimated average price of $207.95. The stock is now traded at around $237.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 12,100 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Cottage Street Advisors LLC added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 24.74%. The purchase prices were between $31.31 and $31.42, with an estimated average price of $31.37. The stock is now traded at around $31.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 48,998 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Cottage Street Advisors LLC sold out a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The sale prices were between $269.38 and $313.74, with an estimated average price of $294.04.

Cottage Street Advisors LLC sold out a holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc. The sale prices were between $303.68 and $356.82, with an estimated average price of $335.59.

Cottage Street Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Target Corp. The sale prices were between $152.22 and $179.82, with an estimated average price of $167.24.

Cottage Street Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Netflix Inc. The sale prices were between $470.5 and $554.09, with an estimated average price of $506.43.

Cottage Street Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Teladoc Health Inc. The sale prices were between $172.44 and $231.8, with an estimated average price of $202.94.

Cottage Street Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Zoom Video Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $337.32 and $568.34, with an estimated average price of $444.14.