Harbour Capital Advisors, LLC Buys The Simply Good Foods Co, BTC iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, KBR Inc, Sells Amazon.com Inc, Alphabet Inc, Adobe Inc

Investment company Harbour Capital Advisors, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys The Simply Good Foods Co, BTC iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, KBR Inc, NortonLifeLock Inc, CommScope Holding Co Inc, sells Amazon.com Inc, Alphabet Inc, Adobe Inc, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, Costco Wholesale Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Harbour Capital Advisors, LLC. As of 2020Q4, Harbour Capital Advisors, LLC owns 78 stocks with a total value of $0 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Apple Inc (AAPL) - 98,488 shares, 6.47% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.52% ISHARES TRUST (IEFA) - 132,187 shares, 4.48% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.18% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 32,679 shares, 3.48% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.24% JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 44,315 shares, 2.99% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.37% Visa Inc (V) - 28,311 shares, 2.99% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.34%

Harbour Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in The Simply Good Foods Co. The purchase prices were between $18.78 and $31.36, with an estimated average price of $23.38. The stock is now traded at around $28.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 18,600 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Harbour Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in NortonLifeLock Inc. The purchase prices were between $18.11 and $22.02, with an estimated average price of $20.17. The stock is now traded at around $21.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 15,800 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Harbour Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in CommScope Holding Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $8.5 and $13.4, with an estimated average price of $11.1. The stock is now traded at around $14.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 12,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Harbour Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Jumia Technologies AG. The purchase prices were between $7.92 and $47.67, with an estimated average price of $25.17. The stock is now traded at around $40.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 12,150 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Harbour Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Pershing Square Tontine Holdings Ltd. The purchase prices were between $22.24 and $27.72, with an estimated average price of $24.18. The stock is now traded at around $28.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 12,600 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Harbour Capital Advisors, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 300.00%. The purchase prices were between $60.4 and $72.82, with an estimated average price of $66.67. The stock is now traded at around $77.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 10,180 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Harbour Capital Advisors, LLC added to a holding in KBR Inc by 130.38%. The purchase prices were between $22.09 and $30.93, with an estimated average price of $26.46. The stock is now traded at around $31.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 27,185 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Harbour Capital Advisors, LLC added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 36.07%. The purchase prices were between $27.2 and $27.59, with an estimated average price of $27.39. The stock is now traded at around $27.025000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 15,969 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Harbour Capital Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Amazon.com Inc. The sale prices were between $3004.48 and $3443.63, with an estimated average price of $3190.71.

Harbour Capital Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Alphabet Inc. The sale prices were between $1453.44 and $1827.99, with an estimated average price of $1692.42.

Harbour Capital Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Adobe Inc. The sale prices were between $444.94 and $514.31, with an estimated average price of $482.91.

Harbour Capital Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. The sale prices were between $435.06 and $527.66, with an estimated average price of $468.87.

Harbour Capital Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Costco Wholesale Corp. The sale prices were between $355.01 and $391.77, with an estimated average price of $373.95.

Harbour Capital Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Intuit Inc. The sale prices were between $314.68 and $381.16, with an estimated average price of $351.93.