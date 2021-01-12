Northland Power to Host Virtual Investor Day

TORONTO, Jan. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Northland Power Inc. ("Northland") (TSX: NPI) announces that it will host its 2021 virtual Investor Day on Thursday February 4, 2021 starting at 10:00 AM ET. Members of Northland’s executive leadership team will provide updates on the company’s achievements, long-term strategy and growth outlook as well as updates on Northland’s environmental, social, governance (ESG) initiatives, and its corporate and financial targets for 2021.



The presentation will be broadcast live via webcast, with video and will be accessible by web browser. The presentation will be available on Northland’s website following the event.

Webcast attendees can pre-register to receive the web access information. Attendees may also register on the day of the event.

Event details:

2021 Investor Day – Northland Power Inc

February 4, 2021

Start: 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time (Toronto / New York)

Please pre-register for the event by visit Northland’s website at www.northlandpower.com or [url="]https%3A%2F%2Fonlinexperiences.com%2FLaunch%2FQReg%2FShowUUID%3DC9607E25-BDF2-487D-B516-DBE8B3BBC75B[/url]

ABOUT NORTHLAND POWER

Northland Power is a global power producer dedicated to helping the clean energy transition by producing electricity from clean renewable resources. Founded in 1987, Northland has a long history of developing, building, owning and operating clean and green power infrastructure assets and is a global leader in offshore wind. In addition, Northland owns and manages a diversified generation mix including onshore renewables, solar and efficient natural gas energy, as well as supplying energy through a regulated utility.

Headquartered in Toronto, Canada, with global offices in eight countries, Northland owns or has an economic interest in 2.7 GW (net 2.3 GW) of operating generating capacity and a significant inventory of early stage development opportunities encompassing nearly 4.0 GW of potential capacity.

Publicly traded since 1997, Northland's common shares, Series 1, Series 2 and Series 3 preferred shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbols NPI, NPI.PR.A, NPI.PR.B and NPI.PR.C, respectively.

For further information, please contact: Mr. Wassem Khalil, Senior Director, Investor Relations

647-288-1019

[email protected]

northlandpower.com



