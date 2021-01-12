First Commonwealth to Host Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Earnings Conference Call on Wednesday, January 27, 2021

INDIANA, Pa., Jan. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Commonwealth Financial Corporation (NYSE: FCF) announced today that it will host a conference call on Wednesday, January 27, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss financial results for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2020. The call will be hosted by T. Michael Price, President and Chief Executive Officer. He will be joined by James R. Reske, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Jane Grebenc, Executive Vice President and Chief Revenue Officer and Brian G. Karrip, Executive Vice President and Chief Credit Officer. First Commonwealth will issue a press release reporting its Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 financial results after the market closes on Tuesday, January 26, 2021. Conference Call Information

What: First Commonwealth Financial Corporation Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2020 Earnings Conference Call When: 2:00 p.m. Eastern Time, Wednesday, January 27, 2021 Where: www.fcbanking.com/investorrelations How: Live and replay webcast over the Internet or Live by Phone: 1-844-792-3645 (U.S. toll free) or 1-412-902-6636 (international toll)

Replay by Phone: 1-877-344-7529 Replay Access Code: 10150975