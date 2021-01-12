Evoqua Water Technologies Corp (AQUA) President & CEO Ronald C Keating Sold $11.8 million of Shares

President & CEO of Evoqua Water Technologies Corp (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Ronald C Keating (insider trades) sold 400,000 shares of AQUA on 01/08/2021 at an average price of $29.58 a share. The total sale was $11.8 million.

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp is a provider of mission critical water treatment solutions. It operates in three segments namely: Industrial, Municipal and Products. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp has a market cap of $3.68 billion; its shares were traded at around $31.000000 with a P/E ratio of 32.99 and P/S ratio of 2.61. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp had annual average EBITDA growth of 26.80% over the past five years. GuruFocus has detected 1 severe warning sign with Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. .

CEO Recent Trades:

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Executive Vice President, CHRO Anthony Webster sold 75,000 shares of AQUA stock on 01/07/2021 at the average price of $29.75. The price of the stock has increased by 4.2% since.

Executive Vice President, CHRO Anthony Webster sold 112,500 shares of AQUA stock on 01/06/2021 at the average price of $26.97. The price of the stock has increased by 14.94% since.

