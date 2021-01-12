  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp (AQUA) President & CEO Ronald C Keating Sold $11.8 million of Shares

January 12, 2021 | About: AQUA +1.47%

President & CEO of Evoqua Water Technologies Corp (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Ronald C Keating (insider trades) sold 400,000 shares of AQUA on 01/08/2021 at an average price of $29.58 a share. The total sale was $11.8 million.

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp is a provider of mission critical water treatment solutions. It operates in three segments namely: Industrial, Municipal and Products. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp has a market cap of $3.68 billion; its shares were traded at around $31.000000 with a P/E ratio of 32.99 and P/S ratio of 2.61. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp had annual average EBITDA growth of 26.80% over the past five years. GuruFocus has detected 1 severe warning sign with Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. .

CEO Recent Trades:

  • President & CEO Ronald C Keating sold 400,000 shares of AQUA stock on 01/08/2021 at the average price of $29.58. The price of the stock has increased by 4.8% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • Executive Vice President, CHRO Anthony Webster sold 75,000 shares of AQUA stock on 01/07/2021 at the average price of $29.75. The price of the stock has increased by 4.2% since.
  • Executive Vice President, CHRO Anthony Webster sold 112,500 shares of AQUA stock on 01/06/2021 at the average price of $26.97. The price of the stock has increased by 14.94% since.

For the complete insider trading history of AQUA, click here

.

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)