Bluestem Financial Advisors, Llc Buys BTC MSCI USA ESG Select ETF, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF

Investment company Bluestem Financial Advisors, Llc (Current Portfolio) buys BTC MSCI USA ESG Select ETF, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Bluestem Financial Advisors, Llc. As of 2020Q4, Bluestem Financial Advisors, Llc owns 23 stocks with a total value of $133 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: BIV,
- Added Positions: BSV, BND, VEU, SUSA, VNQ, VB, VO, BLV,
- Reduced Positions: VV, RAVN, SPY, AAPL, VGSH,
- BTC iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 82,500 shares, 23.22% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.82%
- Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV) - 270,278 shares, 16.80% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.82%
- Vanguard Small Cap ETF (VB) - 103,896 shares, 15.17% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.87%
- Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) - 204,970 shares, 13.56% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.42%
- Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (VEU) - 274,003 shares, 11.99% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.19%
Bluestem Financial Advisors, Llc initiated holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $91.58 and $92.85, with an estimated average price of $92.25. The stock is now traded at around $91.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 2,847 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: BTC MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA)
Bluestem Financial Advisors, Llc added to a holding in BTC MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 102.28%. The purchase prices were between $80.08 and $162.52, with an estimated average price of $132.85. The stock is now traded at around $84.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 13,915 shares as of 2020-12-31.
