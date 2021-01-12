Wallington Asset Management, LLC Buys BTC iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF, BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, Sells SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF, Southwest Airlines Co

Indianapolis, IN, based Investment company Wallington Asset Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys BTC iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF, BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, Merck Inc, Brighthouse Financial Inc, sells SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF, Southwest Airlines Co, Delta Air Lines Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Wallington Asset Management, LLC. As of 2020Q4, Wallington Asset Management, LLC owns 59 stocks with a total value of $504 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: IJR, JNK, MRK, BHF,
- Added Positions: JNJ, IVW, WRB, MDT, IAU, ADBE, LLY, BSV,
- Reduced Positions: MSFT, AFL, AAPL, BKI, PEP, SPY, RHHBY, SPYG, BA, FNF, AVNS,
- Sold Out: SPYV, LUV, DAL,
- Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 1,046,383 shares, 9.80% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.73%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 115,512 shares, 5.10% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.55%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 175,898 shares, 4.63% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.01%
- Visa Inc (V) - 96,513 shares, 4.19% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.12%
- BTC iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) - 228,270 shares, 4.16% of the total portfolio. New Position
Wallington Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $71.64 and $92.42, with an estimated average price of $82.15. The stock is now traded at around $99.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.16%. The holding were 228,270 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (JNK)
Wallington Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $102.54 and $108.94, with an estimated average price of $105.87. The stock is now traded at around $108.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 24,320 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Brighthouse Financial Inc (BHF)
Wallington Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Brighthouse Financial Inc. The purchase prices were between $28.69 and $38.31, with an estimated average price of $33.76. The stock is now traded at around $40.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 6,637 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Merck & Co Inc (MRK)
Wallington Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Merck & Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $75.21 and $83.47, with an estimated average price of $80.13. The stock is now traded at around $83.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 2,846 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (IVW)
Wallington Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 290.70%. The purchase prices were between $56.04 and $63.82, with an estimated average price of $60.56. The stock is now traded at around $63.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 16,800 shares as of 2020-12-31.Sold Out: SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (SPYV)
Wallington Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF. The sale prices were between $29.5 and $34.42, with an estimated average price of $32.57.Sold Out: Southwest Airlines Co (LUV)
Wallington Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Southwest Airlines Co. The sale prices were between $37.58 and $48.27, with an estimated average price of $43.53.Sold Out: Delta Air Lines Inc (DAL)
Wallington Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Delta Air Lines Inc. The sale prices were between $29.65 and $42.95, with an estimated average price of $36.58.Reduced: SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (SPYG)
Wallington Asset Management, LLC reduced to a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 22.99%. The sale prices were between $48.59 and $55.29, with an estimated average price of $52.62. The stock is now traded at around $55.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.02%. Wallington Asset Management, LLC still held 4,590 shares as of 2020-12-31.
