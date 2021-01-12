Astor Investment Management LLC Buys SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF, Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF, Sells BTC iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF, BTC iShares iBoxx USD Investmen

Chicago, IL, based Investment company Astor Investment Management LLC (Current Portfolio) buys SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF, Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF, SSgA Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR, Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, sells BTC iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF, BTC iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate B, iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF, SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Astor Investment Management LLC. As of 2020Q4, Astor Investment Management LLC owns 52 stocks with a total value of $433 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: SPTM, XLY, RPG, AGG, BSCM,
- Added Positions: RSP, RYT, TLT, ECH, EPOL, ERUS, EWW, EWZ, EZA, THD, TUR, EIDO, MCHI, EWT, INDA,
- Reduced Positions: LQD, SPTS, QQQ, SPEM, SPLG, USMV, IGSB, LMBS, BSV, FLRN, VOX, IEMG, XLV, SGOL, FXL, GLD, XLP, XLRE, FXH, EWM, EPHE,
- Sold Out: ITOT, IEI, XLI, AMLP, IWR, SHV, GSY,
- Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP) - 467,940 shares, 13.79% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 154.60%
- Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (RYT) - 225,576 shares, 13.22% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 72.89%
- SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (SPLG) - 955,376 shares, 9.71% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.45%
- SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (SPTM) - 815,949 shares, 8.69% of the total portfolio. New Position
- ISHARES TRUST (USMV) - 334,079 shares, 5.24% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.54%
Astor Investment Management LLC initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $39.96 and $46.09, with an estimated average price of $43.67. The stock is now traded at around $46.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.69%. The holding were 815,949 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: SSgA Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR (XLY)
Astor Investment Management LLC initiated holding in SSgA Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $142.97 and $160.78, with an estimated average price of $154.38. The stock is now traded at around $168.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.43%. The holding were 65,288 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (RPG)
Astor Investment Management LLC initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $139.19 and $162.93, with an estimated average price of $152.85. The stock is now traded at around $167.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.91%. The holding were 24,216 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: BTC iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG)
Astor Investment Management LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $116.68 and $118.19, with an estimated average price of $117.49. The stock is now traded at around $116.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 4,028 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCM)
Astor Investment Management LLC initiated holding in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $21.73 and $21.88, with an estimated average price of $21.82. The stock is now traded at around $21.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 832 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP)
Astor Investment Management LLC added to a holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 154.60%. The purchase prices were between $106.78 and $127.54, with an estimated average price of $119.29. The stock is now traded at around $132.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.37%. The holding were 467,940 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (RYT)
Astor Investment Management LLC added to a holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 72.89%. The purchase prices were between $206.84 and $253.55, with an estimated average price of $232.77. The stock is now traded at around $259.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.57%. The holding were 225,576 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT)
Astor Investment Management LLC added to a holding in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 41.02%. The purchase prices were between $155.16 and $162.75, with an estimated average price of $158.68. The stock is now traded at around $150.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 29,784 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: ISHARES INC (ECH)
Astor Investment Management LLC added to a holding in ISHARES INC by 105.01%. The purchase prices were between $23.42 and $30.4, with an estimated average price of $26.61. The stock is now traded at around $32.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 9,789 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: iShares MSCI Russia ETF (ERUS)
Astor Investment Management LLC added to a holding in iShares MSCI Russia ETF by 135.08%. The purchase prices were between $28.79 and $38.39, with an estimated average price of $33.78. The stock is now traded at around $40.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 7,920 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (EWZ)
Astor Investment Management LLC added to a holding in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 109.95%. The purchase prices were between $26.66 and $37.89, with an estimated average price of $32.14. The stock is now traded at around $38.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 8,041 shares as of 2020-12-31.Sold Out: BTC iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT)
Astor Investment Management LLC sold out a holding in BTC iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF. The sale prices were between $73.75 and $86.22, with an estimated average price of $80.82.Sold Out: iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEI)
Astor Investment Management LLC sold out a holding in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $132.26 and $133.2, with an estimated average price of $132.78.Sold Out: SSgA Industrial Select Sector SPDR (XLI)
Astor Investment Management LLC sold out a holding in SSgA Industrial Select Sector SPDR. The sale prices were between $74.87 and $89.65, with an estimated average price of $84.5.Sold Out: ALPS Alerian MLP ETF (AMLP)
Astor Investment Management LLC sold out a holding in ALPS Alerian MLP ETF. The sale prices were between $19.46 and $28.37, with an estimated average price of $23.8.Sold Out: BTC iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (IWR)
Astor Investment Management LLC sold out a holding in BTC iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF. The sale prices were between $57.55 and $68.61, with an estimated average price of $63.62.Sold Out: ISHARES TRUST (SHV)
Astor Investment Management LLC sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $110.51 and $110.7, with an estimated average price of $110.62.Reduced: BTC iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate B (LQD)
Astor Investment Management LLC reduced to a holding in BTC iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate B by 69.6%. The sale prices were between $133.73 and $138.48, with an estimated average price of $136.26. The stock is now traded at around $135.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -5.46%. Astor Investment Management LLC still held 80,260 shares as of 2020-12-31.Reduced: SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS)
Astor Investment Management LLC reduced to a holding in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 99.99%. The sale prices were between $30.65 and $30.71, with an estimated average price of $30.68. The stock is now traded at around $30.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -4.24%. Astor Investment Management LLC still held 69 shares as of 2020-12-31.Reduced: PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ)
Astor Investment Management LLC reduced to a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 by 66.7%. The sale prices were between $269.38 and $313.74, with an estimated average price of $294.04. The stock is now traded at around $313.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -4.01%. Astor Investment Management LLC still held 32,640 shares as of 2020-12-31.Reduced: SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM)
Astor Investment Management LLC reduced to a holding in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 49.74%. The sale prices were between $36.44 and $42.49, with an estimated average price of $39.77. The stock is now traded at around $44.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -2.14%. Astor Investment Management LLC still held 267,640 shares as of 2020-12-31.Reduced: ISHARES TRUST (EPHE)
Astor Investment Management LLC reduced to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 34.51%. The sale prices were between $26.38 and $33.16, with an estimated average price of $30.43. The stock is now traded at around $33.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.01%. Astor Investment Management LLC still held 2,752 shares as of 2020-12-31.
