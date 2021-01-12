Scout Investments, Inc. Buys Stag Industrial Inc, Discover Financial Services, Paycom Software Inc, Sells Royal Caribbean Group, Paychex Inc, Teladoc Health Inc

Kansas City, MO, based Investment company Scout Investments, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Stag Industrial Inc, Discover Financial Services, Paycom Software Inc, Everest Re Group, MSCI Inc, sells Royal Caribbean Group, Paychex Inc, Teladoc Health Inc, PulteGroup Inc, IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Scout Investments, Inc.. As of 2020Q4, Scout Investments, Inc. owns 312 stocks with a total value of $5.4 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



STAG, PAYC, MSCI, LUV, MGNI, TWLO, FCX, NUAN, BAH, ENPH, ETN, YETI, HAIN, CDNS, CARR, AEIS, LPRO, Added Positions: DFS, RE, LNC, GTLS, ACGL, EVRG, NUVA, SWKS, DXCM, VEEV, PTON, APTV, EXEL, HII, HSIC, ZS, KL, ALLY, CSL, OMCL, WTM, MPC, TREE, HZNP, CSGP, EOG, EBS, UHAL, ULTA, ETSY, HIG, BWXT, AGCO, SAP, CFG, AMN, VCEL, NSP, BCPC, BRKR, CNS, DSGX, ITGR, HALO, ICUI, IIVI, JCOM, LHCG, POWI, SMTC, TXRH, USPH, KTOS, NEO, BEAT, ENV, IPHI, PRLB, SUPN, QLYS, AMBA, LGIH, IBP, HQY, PRAH, PFGC, TPIC, MEDP, AHCO, HTH, AIN, AIT, AX, CBRL, CMD, CAKE, CNO, CLB, DY, PLUS, FWRD, GIII, HMSY, HCSG, INSM, MNRO, PETS, PLXS, PRAA, SRI, SYX, VRNT, IRBT, FN, GDOT, LIND, QTS, TWTR, EGRX, CTRE, UPLD, BOX, PI, VREX, IIIV,

RCL, PHM, SIVB, OGS, ATO, DHI, OC, FCN, SPLK, CMG, DRI, PSTG, TTD, CMS, LEA, EXP, JBLU, KNX, URI, EVR, LULU, GNRC, FND, BBY, CPRT, RHI, MTN, ANET, SEDG, ADI, BMRN, BC, KSU, PLD, BKR, CRWD, DAR, EEFT, BKNG, XYL, AMD, BRO, CNP, EXPE, SPOT, GWW, ALK, EW, MMC, THO, AJRD, HL, MTCH, MAA, TKR, WLK, DAL, ROKU, ABMD, AFL, SAM, CCL, DEO, HST, NSRGY, NVO, PUK, RDS.B, MASI, HENOY, DG, ALIZY, AXAHY, ALGN, BHP, CIB, BTI, BAP, ENB, HXL, MTD, NVS, RYAAY, XLNX, ZBRA, UOVEY, GBOOY, LITE, DOCU, ABB, ALB, AEO, BASFY, BBVA, CASY, DASTY, HR, IMO, KLAC, KUBTY, LRLCY, IX, RHHBY, SIEGY, TSM, TXT, TOT, TSCO, WRB, WPP, WMMVY, BNPQY, WOPEY, CTTAY, AIQUY, PODD, SGAPY, CMPGY, MTNOY, KMTUY, AGNC, SDVKY, AACAY, ALPMY, TOELY, AHEXY, GVDNY, CSLLY, FANUY, RBGLY, MURGY, NDEKY, VOWA, DNHBY, JGCCY, SSMXY, PPRUY, FSNUY, ZNGA, PNR, WDAY, CCHGY, KEYS, BKI, COLD, CHWY, IAA, CF, DXC, LYV, MKTX, MCO, ON, SNV, TFX, VRSK, NXPI, NOW, BURL, LW, Sold Out: PAYX, TDOC, AEM, IAC, CLX, LAMR, ZM, TNDM, INFO, ENTG, TSN, POOL, COG, MOH, LNT, MAS, CNC, BCOR,

CrowdStrike Holdings Inc (CRWD) - 493,186 shares, 1.93% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.88% Roku Inc (ROKU) - 275,994 shares, 1.69% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.66% Ally Financial Inc (ALLY) - 2,187,735 shares, 1.44% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.62% Lear Corp (LEA) - 458,524 shares, 1.34% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.93% Evercore Inc (EVR) - 653,660 shares, 1.32% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.05%

Scout Investments, Inc. initiated holding in Stag Industrial Inc. The purchase prices were between $29.51 and $33.42, with an estimated average price of $31.23. The stock is now traded at around $30.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 1,359,321 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Scout Investments, Inc. initiated holding in Paycom Software Inc. The purchase prices were between $331.53 and $465.13, with an estimated average price of $400.79. The stock is now traded at around $420.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 52,551 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Scout Investments, Inc. initiated holding in MSCI Inc. The purchase prices were between $340.68 and $446.53, with an estimated average price of $393.66. The stock is now traded at around $453.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 49,553 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Scout Investments, Inc. initiated holding in Southwest Airlines Co. The purchase prices were between $37.58 and $48.27, with an estimated average price of $43.53. The stock is now traded at around $48.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 458,826 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Scout Investments, Inc. initiated holding in Twilio Inc. The purchase prices were between $266.26 and $370.75, with an estimated average price of $314. The stock is now traded at around $375.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 57,331 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Scout Investments, Inc. initiated holding in Magnite Inc. The purchase prices were between $7.53 and $32.5, with an estimated average price of $15.58. The stock is now traded at around $27.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 631,007 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Scout Investments, Inc. added to a holding in Discover Financial Services by 474.98%. The purchase prices were between $60.6 and $90.53, with an estimated average price of $75.13. The stock is now traded at around $95.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 365,035 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Scout Investments, Inc. added to a holding in Everest Re Group Ltd by 151.46%. The purchase prices were between $196.2 and $241.54, with an estimated average price of $221.55. The stock is now traded at around $239.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 160,071 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Scout Investments, Inc. added to a holding in Lincoln National Corp by 49.93%. The purchase prices were between $32.64 and $54.73, with an estimated average price of $42.91. The stock is now traded at around $52.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 1,304,415 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Scout Investments, Inc. added to a holding in Chart Industries Inc by 129.54%. The purchase prices were between $70.69 and $121.93, with an estimated average price of $97.48. The stock is now traded at around $136.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 325,613 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Scout Investments, Inc. added to a holding in Evergy Inc by 87.35%. The purchase prices were between $51.98 and $58.59, with an estimated average price of $54.93. The stock is now traded at around $52.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 723,859 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Scout Investments, Inc. added to a holding in Arch Capital Group Ltd by 143.41%. The purchase prices were between $29.21 and $36.07, with an estimated average price of $32.92. The stock is now traded at around $36.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 880,262 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Scout Investments, Inc. sold out a holding in Paychex Inc. The sale prices were between $79.43 and $96.92, with an estimated average price of $89.1.

Scout Investments, Inc. sold out a holding in Teladoc Health Inc. The sale prices were between $172.44 and $231.8, with an estimated average price of $202.94.

Scout Investments, Inc. sold out a holding in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. The sale prices were between $62.89 and $84.18, with an estimated average price of $74.3.

Scout Investments, Inc. sold out a holding in IAC/InterActiveCorp. The sale prices were between $120.67 and $189.35, with an estimated average price of $141.28.

Scout Investments, Inc. sold out a holding in Clorox Co. The sale prices were between $194.91 and $221.17, with an estimated average price of $206.71.

Scout Investments, Inc. sold out a holding in Lamar Advertising Co. The sale prices were between $60.74 and $84.59, with an estimated average price of $75.04.