Gladstone Commercial Corporation Announces Monthly Cash Distributions for January, February and March 2021 and Fourth Quarter Ended December 31, 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call Dates

January 12, 2021 | About: NAS:GOOD +1.28%

MCLEAN, VA / ACCESSWIRE / January 12, 2021 / Gladstone Commercial Corporation (Nasdaq:GOOD) (the "Company") announced today that its board of directors declared cash distributions for the months of January, February and March 2021 and also announced its plan to report earnings for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2020.

Cash Distributions:

Common Stock: $0.12515 cash distributionper common share for each of January, February and March 2021, payable per Table 1 below. The Company has paid 192 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock. Prior to paying distributions on a monthly basis, the Company paid five consecutive quarterly cash distributions. The Company has never skipped, reduced or deferred a monthly or quarterly common stock distribution since its inception in 2003.

Table 1: Summary of common stock cash distributions:

Record Date

Payment Date

Cash Distribution

January 22

January 29

$0.12515

February 17

February 26

$0.12515

March 18

March 31

$0.12515

Total for the Quarter:

$0.37545

Senior Common Stock:$0.0875 cash distribution per share of the Company's senior common stock ("Senior Common") for each of January, February and March 2021, payable per Table 2 below. The Company has paid 129 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its Senior Common. The Company has never skipped, reduced or deferred a monthly Senior Common distribution.

Table 2: Summary of Senior Common cash distributions:

Payable to Holders of Record During the Month of:

Payment Date

Amount

January

February 5

$0.0875

February

March 5

$0.0875

March

April 5

$0.0875

Total for the Quarter:

$0.2625

Series D Preferred Stock: $0.1458333 cash distribution per share of the Company's 7.0% Series D Preferred Stock ("Series D Preferred Stock") for each of January, February and March 2021, payable per Table 3 below. The Series D Preferred Stock trades on Nasdaq under the symbol "GOODM." The Company has paid 56 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its Series D Preferred Stock. The Company has never skipped, reduced or deferred a monthly Series D Preferred Stock distribution.

Table 3: Summary of Series D Preferred Stock cash distributions:

Record Date

Payment Date

Cash Distribution

January 22

January 29

$0.1458333

February 17

February 26

$0.1458333

March 18

March 31

$0.1458333

Total for the Quarter:

$0.4374999

Series E Preferred Stock: $0.138021 cash distribution per share of the Company's 6.625% Series E Preferred Stock ("Series E Preferred Stock") for each of January, February and March 2021, payable per Table 4 below. The Series E Preferred Stock trades on Nasdaq under the symbol "GOODN." The Company has paid 15 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its Series E Preferred Stock. The Company has never skipped, reduced or deferred a monthly Series E Preferred Stock distribution.

Table 4: Summary of Series E Preferred Stock cash distributions:

Record Date

Payment Date

Cash Distribution

January 22

January 29

$0.138021

February 17

February 26

$0.138021

March 18

March 31

$0.138021

Total for the Quarter:

$0.414063

Series F Preferred Stock: $0.125 cash distribution per share of the Company's 6.0% Series F Preferred Stock ("Series F Preferred Stock") for each of January, February and March 2021, payable per Table 5 below. The Series F Preferred Stock is not listed on a national securities exchange. The Company has never skipped, reduced or deferred a monthly Series F Preferred Stock distribution.

Table 5: Summary of Series F Preferred Stock cash distributions:

Record Date

Payment Date

Cash Distribution

January 27

February 5

$0.125

February 24

March 5

$0.125

March 24

April 5

$0.125

Total for the Quarter:

$0.375

The Company offers a dividend reinvestment plan (the "DRIP") to its common stockholders and Series F Preferred stockholders. For more information regarding the DRIP, please visit www.gladstonecommercial.com.

Earnings Announcement:

The Company also announced today that it plans to report earnings for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2020, after the stock market closes on Tuesday, February 16, 2021. The Company will hold a conference call Wednesday, February 17, 2021 at 8:30 a.m. EST to discuss its earnings results. Please call (877) 407-9045 to enter the conference call. An operator will monitor the call and set a queue for questions.

A conference call replay will be available after the call and will be accessible through February 24, 2021. To hear the replay, please dial (877) 660-6853 and use playback conference number 13713651.

The live audio broadcast of the Company's conference call will be available online at www.gladstonecommercial.com. The event will also be archived and available for replay on the Company's website.

If you have questions prior to or following the earnings release you may e-mail them to Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust ("REIT") focused on acquiring, owning and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. As of September 30, 2020, Gladstone Commercial's real estate portfolio consisted of 122 properties located in 28 states, totaling approximately 14.9 million square feet. Additional information can be found at www.gladstonecommercial.com.

