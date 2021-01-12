  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
Marketwired
Marketwired
Articles 

BlackLine Announces Date for Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call

January 12, 2021 | About: BL -0.6%

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BlackLine, Inc. ( BL) announced today that it will release financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2020 after market close on Thursday, February 11, 2021 followed by a conference call hosted by management at 2:00 p.m. PT / 5:00 p.m. ET. A live webcast will be accessible on BlackLine’s investor relations website at https://investors.blackline.com/. The call can also be accessed domestically at (844) 229-7595 and internationally at (314) 888-4260, passcode 6391051.

A telephonic replay will be available through Thursday, February 18, 2021 at (855) 859-2056 or (404) 537-3406, passcode 6391051. A replay of the webcast will be available at https://investors.blackline.com/ for 12 months.

About BlackLine

Companies come to BlackLine, Inc. ( BL) because their traditional manual accounting processes are not sustainable. BlackLine’s cloud-based solutions and market-leading customer service help companies move to modern accounting by unifying their data and processes, automating repetitive work, and driving accountability through visibility. BlackLine provides solutions to manage and automate financial close, accounts receivable and intercompany accounting processes, helping large enterprises and midsize companies across all industries do accounting work better, faster and with more control.

More than 3,200 customers trust BlackLine to help them close faster with complete and accurate results. The company is the pioneer of the financial close market and recognized as the leader by customers at leading end-user review sites including Gartner Peer Insights, G2 and TrustRadius. Based in Los Angeles, BlackLine also has regional headquarters in London, Singapore, and Sydney. For more information, please visit blackline.com

Investor Relations Contact:
Alexandra Geller
BlackLine
747.242.2863
[email protected]

ti?nf=ODEyMzgxNiMzOTEzMzkxIzIwNDk4Nzk=
6be99fc8-7352-4ce8-b3e9-aed4ef79e45c

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by Marketwired

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)