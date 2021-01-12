Folkstone Announces Consolidation and Name Change

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / January 12, 2021 / Folkstone Capital Corp. (the "Company") (TSXV:FKS.H) announces that it will complete the consolidation of its issued and outstanding common shares on a 3:1 basis, change its name to Beretta Ventures Ltd., and change its trading symbol to BRTA.H, effective at the opening of the market on January 18, 2021. The Company currently has 4,866,750 common shares issued and outstanding. On completion of the consolidation, the Company will have 1,622,250 post consolidated common shares issued and outstanding.

The post consolidated common shares of the Company will remain suspended on the NEX Board of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") pending additional filings with the Exchange.

New share certificates will be issued under a new CUSIP number, which is 08374J109. Registered shareholders will receive a letter of transmittal from Computershare Trust Company, the Company's transfer agent, with information on how to replace their old share certificates with the new share certificates. Brokerage firms will handle the replacement of share certificates on behalf of their shareholder's accounts.

The Company currently does not have an active business and will be seeking a business opportunity that will constitute a Qualifying Transaction under the policies of the Exchange.

On behalf of the Board, Mario Miranda

CEO, CFO, Corporate Secretary and Director

For further information:

Folkstone Capital Corp.

1600 - 609 Granville Street

Vancouver, BC V7Y 1C3

(778) 331-8505

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release may include forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties. All statements within, other than statements of historical fact, are to be considered forward looking. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include market prices, exploitation and exploration successes, continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. There can be no assurances that such statements will prove accurate and, therefore, readers are advised to rely on their own evaluation of such uncertainties. We do not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as required under the applicable law.

SOURCE: Folkstone Capital Corp.

View source version on accesswire.com: