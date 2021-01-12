NGM Bio Outlines 2021 Strategic Priorities Across Its Three Therapeutic Area Portfolios, Including Liver and Metabolic Diseases, Retinal Diseases and Oncology

NGM advances its vision to build the next iconic biologics company, fueled by its in-house discovery engine

Significant progress made across all three therapeutic area portfolios in 2020

Phase 2b or Phase 3-enabling studies currently underway for three product candidates

Recently completed upsized underwritten public offering of common stock, which included the full exercise by the underwriters of their option to purchase additional shares, resulting in gross proceeds of approximately $143.7 million

Key 2021 milestones include:

• Planned initiation of Phase 1 studies for recently disclosed oncology candidates NGM707 and NGM438 expected in mid-2021 and fourth quarter 2021, respectively

• Topline data readout for Phase 2b ALPINE 2/3 study of aldafermin in patients with NASH expected in second quarter 2021

• Topline data readout for the dose-finding portion of the Phase 1a/1b study of NGM120 for the treatment of cancer anorexia/cachexia syndrome and cancer expected in the second half of 2021

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Jan. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) ( NGM), a biotechnology company focused on discovering and developing transformative therapeutics for patients, today outlined its key achievements in 2020 and its strategic priorities for 2021.

“2020 was a year of significant progress and growth for NGM across our pipeline, now comprising three therapeutic area portfolios – liver and metabolic diseases, retinal diseases and oncology. We have clinical programs underway across all of these therapeutic areas, including three programs in Phase 2b or Phase 3-enabling studies. We are also pleased to be heading into 2021 with approximately $425 million in cash, cash equivalents and short-term marketable securities, inclusive of the proceeds of our recent equity offering, to fuel our growing pipeline,” said David J. Woodhouse, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer at NGM.

Dr. Woodhouse further commented, “Our vision is to build the next iconic biologics company, ultimately self-sustaining with multiple products on the market and a diverse pipeline of development candidates, all fueled by our in-house discovery engine and talented team. In 2021 we expect to make meaningful progress toward realizing that vision. We anticipate reporting topline data from our Phase 2b ALPINE 2/3 study of aldafermin in NASH patients in the second quarter and continue to aggressively plan for Phase 3 development. We also anticipate moving our two recently announced oncology clinical candidates, NGM707 and NGM438, into the clinic this year. Our inspiration to make progress and advance our pipeline are the many patients waiting for effective treatments.”

2020 Highlights

NGM’s key achievements and milestones across its pipeline in 2020 included:

Liver and metabolic diseases

Reported positive liver histology and biomarker data from a Phase 2 24-week study (Cohort 4) of aldafermin in patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) in February 2020.

Initiated a Phase 2b study of aldafermin in patients with NASH with F4 liver fibrosis (ALPINE 4) in February 2020.

Completed enrollment in the Phase 2b study of aldafermin in patients with NASH with stage 2 (F2) or F3 liver fibrosis (ALPINE 2/3) in September 2020.

Our partner, Merck, initiated a global Phase 2b study of MK-3655 in patients with NASH with F2/F3 fibrosis in the fourth quarter of 2020.

Retinal diseases

Initiated the Phase 2 CATALINA study of NGM621 for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) in July 2020.

Presented Phase 1 safety and pharmacokinetics data for NGM621 in patients with GA at the American Academy of Ophthalmology in November 2020.

Cancer

Completed enrollment in dose-finding Phase 1a/1b studies of NGM120 for the treatment of cancer anorexia/cachexia syndrome (CACS) and cancer in November 2020.

In the fourth quarter of 2020, announced two new oncology clinical candidates, NGM707 and NGM438, which are designed to broaden and deepen anti-tumor immune responses for patients with advanced solid tumors by reversing key myeloid and stromal resistance mechanisms.

2021 Strategic Priorities and Anticipated Milestones

NGM has several strategic priorities for 2021 intended to further the company’s discovery engine and growing portfolio of programs. NGM’s strategic priorities and anticipated key milestones in 2021 include:

Liver and metabolic diseases

Report topline data from Phase 2b ALPINE 2/3 study of aldafermin in patients with NASH with F2/F3 liver fibrosis in the second quarter of 2021.

Continue advancement of Phase 2b ALPINE 4 study of aldafermin in patients with NASH with F4 liver fibrosis.

Continue planning for aldafermin Phase 3 development program.



Retinal diseases

Continue advancement of the Phase 2 CATALINA study of NGM621 in patients with GA.



Oncology

Report data from ongoing dose-finding Phase 1a/1b study of NGM120 in CACS and cancer patients in the second half of 2021.

Initiate Phase 1b, placebo-controlled, expansion study of NGM120 in patients with metastatic pancreatic cancer, assessing both cancer and CACS endpoints, in the first quarter of 2021.

Initiate Phase 1 studies of NGM707 and NGM438 in mid-2021 and the fourth quarter of 2021, respectively.



