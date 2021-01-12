RLI Fourth Quarter Earnings Release & Teleconference

RLI Corp. (NYSE: RLI) – RLI Corp. announced today that it will release its fourth quarter 2020 earnings after market close on Wednesday, January 27, 2021.The company will hold its quarterly conference call to discuss fourth quarter results on Thursday, January 28, 2021 at 10 a.m. CST. This call is being webcast by NASDAQ OMX and can be accessed at [url="]https%3A%2F%2Fedge.media-server.com%2Fmmc%2Fp%2F2scgys4w[/url].RLI Corp. (NYSE: RLI) is a specialty insurer serving niche property, casualty and surety markets. The company provides deep underwriting expertise and superior service to commercial and personal lines customers nationwide. RLI’s products are offered through its insurance subsidiaries RLI Insurance Company, Mt. Hawley Insurance Company and Contractors Bonding and Insurance Company. All of RLI’s subsidiaries are rated A+ “Superior” by AM Best Company. RLI has paid and increased regular dividends for 45 consecutive years and delivered underwriting profits for 24 consecutive years. To learn more about RLI, visit [url="]www.rlicorp.com[/url].

