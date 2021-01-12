  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
Business Wire
Business Wire
Articles 

RLI Fourth Quarter Earnings Release & Teleconference

January 12, 2021 | About: NYSE:RLI +0.86%


RLI Corp. (NYSE: RLI) – RLI Corp. announced today that it will release its fourth quarter 2020 earnings after market close on Wednesday, January 27, 2021.



The company will hold its quarterly conference call to discuss fourth quarter results on Thursday, January 28, 2021 at 10 a.m. CST. This call is being webcast by NASDAQ OMX and can be accessed at [url="]https%3A%2F%2Fedge.media-server.com%2Fmmc%2Fp%2F2scgys4w[/url].



ABOUT RLI



RLI Corp. (NYSE: RLI) is a specialty insurer serving niche property, casualty and surety markets. The company provides deep underwriting expertise and superior service to commercial and personal lines customers nationwide. RLI’s products are offered through its insurance subsidiaries RLI Insurance Company, Mt. Hawley Insurance Company and Contractors Bonding and Insurance Company. All of RLI’s subsidiaries are rated A+ “Superior” by AM Best Company. RLI has paid and increased regular dividends for 45 consecutive years and delivered underwriting profits for 24 consecutive years. To learn more about RLI, visit [url="]www.rlicorp.com[/url].

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210112005840/en/


Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by Business Wire

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)