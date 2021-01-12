  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Urban Edge Properties Announces Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Earnings Release Date

January 12, 2021 | About: NYSE:UE +3.98%

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:NYSE:UE) announced today that it will release its fourth quarter and year-end 2020 earnings on Wednesday, February 17, 2021, after the market close.

ABOUT URBAN EDGE PROPERTIES

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the New York metropolitan region. Urban Edge owns 79 properties totaling 16.3 million square feet of gross leasable area.

