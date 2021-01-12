  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
Marketwired
Marketwired
Articles 

Diamondback Energy, Inc. Schedules Fourth Quarter 2020 Conference Call for February 23, 2021

January 12, 2021 | About: FANG +7.84%

MIDLAND, Texas, Jan. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Diamondback Energy, Inc. ( FANG) (“Diamondback”), today announced that it plans to release fourth quarter 2020 financial results on February 22, 2021 after the market closes.

In connection with the earnings release, Diamondback will host a conference call and webcast for investors and analysts to discuss its results for the fourth quarter of 2020 on Tuesday, February 23, 2021 at 8:00 a.m. CT. Participants should call (877) 440-7573 (United States/Canada) or (253) 237-1144 (International) and use the confirmation code 2863138. A telephonic replay will be available from 11:00 a.m. CT on Tuesday, February 23, 2021, through Tuesday, March 2, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. CT. To access the replay, call (855) 859-2056 (United States/Canada) or (404) 537-3406 (International) and enter confirmation code 2863138. A live broadcast of the earnings conference call will also be available via the internet at www.diamondbackenergy.com under the “Investor Relations” section of the site. A replay will also be available on the website following the call.

About Diamondback Energy, Inc.

Diamondback is an independent oil and natural gas company headquartered in Midland, Texas focused on the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. For more information, please visit www.diamondbackenergy.com.

Investor Contact:
Adam Lawlis
+1 432.221.7467
[email protected]

ti?nf=ODEyNDAzNCMzOTEzODQ4IzIwMDkyMjU=
155c60bc-fe30-4d2c-9829-f328612cf72e

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by Marketwired

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)