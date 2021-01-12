Stride Inc. Second Quarter Fiscal 2021 Earnings Conference Call Details

Stride Inc. (NYSE: LRN) announced today it plans to discuss its second quarter fiscal year 2021 financial results during a conference call scheduled for Tuesday, January 26, 2021 at 5:00 p.m. eastern time (ET).A live webcast of the call will be available at [url="]https%3A%2F%2Fevent.on24.com%2Fwcc%2Fr%2F2948484%2FF4CDE03D7AFE81652B2C24482A4B7C99[/url]. To participate in the live call, investors and analysts should dial (833) 900-1536 (domestic) or (236) 712-2276 (international) at 4:45 pm. (ET). No passcode is required. Please access the website at least 15 minutes prior to the start of the call.A replay of the call will be available starting on January 26, 2021 at 8:00 p.m. (ET) through February 26, 2021 at 8:00 p.m. (ET) at 1-800-585-8367 (domestic) or 416-621-4642 (international) and entering the conference ID 7723219. A webcast replay will be available at [url="]https%3A%2F%2Fevent.on24.com%2Fwcc%2Fr%2F2948484%2FF4CDE03D7AFE81652B2C24482A4B7C99[/url] for 30 days.At Stride, Inc. (NYSE: LRN) – formerly K12 Inc. – we are reimagining lifelong learning as a rich, deeply personal experience that prepares learners for tomorrow. Since its inception, Stride has been committed to removing barriers that impact academic equity and to providing high-quality education for anyone—particularly those in underserved communities. The company has transformed the teaching and learning experience for millions of people by providing innovative, high-quality, tech-enabled education solutions, curriculum, and programs directly to students, schools, the military, and enterprises in primary, secondary, and post-secondary settings. Stride is a premier provider of K-12 education for students, schools, and districts, including career learning services through middle and high school curriculum. Providing a solution to the widening skills gap in the workplace and student loan crisis, Stride equips students with real world skills for in-demand jobs with career learning. For adult learners, Stride delivers professional skills training in healthcare and technology, as well as staffing and talent development for Fortune 500 companies. Stride has delivered millions of courses over the past decade and serves learners in all 50 states and more than 100 countries. The company is a proud sponsor of the [url="]Future+of+School[/url], a nonprofit organization dedicated to closing the gap between the pace of technology and the pace of change in education. More information can be found at [url="]stridelearning.com[/url], [url="]K12.com[/url], [url="]destinationsacademy.com[/url], [url="]galvanize.com[/url], [url="]techelevator.com[/url], and [url="]medcerts.com[/url].Source: Stride Inc.

