  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
Business Wire
Business Wire
Articles 

Atkore International Announces First Quarter Fiscal Year 2021 Earnings Release Date and Conference Call

January 12, 2021 | About: NYSE:ATKR +4.4%


Atkore International Group Inc. (the “Company”) (NYSE: ATKR), a leading provider of electrical, safety and infrastructure solutions, today announced that the Company will release its First Quarter Fiscal Year 2021 results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 2, 2021. The Company will hold a conference call to discuss the results at 8:00 a.m. (ET) that same day.



Interested investors and other parties can listen to a webcast of the live conference call by logging onto the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at [url="]https%3A%2F%2Finvestors.atkore.com%2Fevents-and-presentations[/url]. The online replay will be available on the same website following the call.



Conference Call Information



Dial In:



833-968-2233 (Domestic)







825-312-2056 (International)



Conf ID:



6669212



A telephonic replay will be available approximately three hours after the call. The replay will be available until 11:59 p.m. (ET) on Tuesday, February 16, 2021.



Replay Information



Dial In:



800-585-8367 (Domestic)







416-621-4642 (International)



Conf ID:



6669212



To learn more about Atkore International please visit the company's website at [url="]https%3A%2F%2Finvestors.atkore.com%2F[/url].



About Atkore International Group Inc.



Atkore is forging a future where our employees, customers, suppliers, shareholders and communities are building better together – a future focused on serving the customer and powering and protecting the world.



With approximately 3,700 employees and 65 manufacturing and distribution facilities worldwide, Atkore is a leading provider of electrical, safety and infrastructure solutions.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210112006065/en/


Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by Business Wire

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)