Supermicro Schedules Conference Call and Webcast for Second Quarter Fiscal 2021 Financial Results

January 12, 2021 | About: NAS:SMCI +0.97%


Super Micro Computer, Inc. (Nasdaq: SMCI), a global leader in high-performance, high-efficiency server and storage technology and green computing, today announced it will release second quarter fiscal 2021 financial results in a press release on Tuesday, February 2, 2021, after the close of regular trading. The Company will hold a phone conference to discuss these results with investors and financial analysts beginning at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (PT).



Those wishing to access the live webcast may use the following link:



[url="]https%3A%2F%2Fevent.on24.com%2Fwcc%2Fr%2F2948024%2FCEA438C854C8F5B97595A20EDCBF99CB[/url]



A replay of the webcast will be available shortly after the call on the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website ([url="]https%3A%2F%2Fir.supermicro.com[/url]) and will remain accessible for one year.



The conference call can be accessed by registering online at:



[url="]http%3A%2F%2Fwww.directeventreg.com%2Fregistration%2Fevent%2F9126449[/url]



After registering, a confirmation will be sent through email, including dial-in details and unique conference call codes for entry. Registration is open during the live call, but to ensure connectivity for the full call, it is recommended that participants register a day in advance and dial-in for the call at least 10 minutes before the start of the call.



About Super Micro Computer, Inc.



Supermicro (Nasdaq: SMCI), the leading innovator in high-performance, high-efficiency server technology is a premier provider of advanced server Building Block Solutions® for Enterprise Data Center, Cloud Computing, Artificial Intelligence, and Edge Computing Systems worldwide. Supermicro is committed to protecting the environment through its “We Keep IT Green®” initiative and provides customers with the most energy-efficient, environmentally-friendly solutions available on the market.



Supermicro, Building Block Solutions and We Keep IT Green are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of Super Micro Computer, Inc.



SMCI-F

