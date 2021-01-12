Supermicro Schedules Conference Call and Webcast for Second Quarter Fiscal 2021 Financial Results

it is recommended that participants register a day in advance

, a global leader in high-performance, high-efficiency server and storage technology and green computing, today announced it will release second quarter fiscal 2021 financial results in a press release on Tuesday, February 2, 2021, after the close of regular trading. The Company will hold a phone conference to discuss these results with investors and financial analysts beginning at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (PT).Those wishing to access themay use the following link:[url="]https%3A%2F%2Fevent.on24.com%2Fwcc%2Fr%2F2948024%2FCEA438C854C8F5B97595A20EDCBF99CB[/url]A replay of the webcast will be available shortly after the call on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website ([url="]https%3A%2F%2Fir.supermicro.com[/url]) and will remain accessible for one year.Thecan be accessed by registering online at:[url="]http%3A%2F%2Fwww.directeventreg.com%2Fregistration%2Fevent%2F9126449[/url]Registration is open during the live call, but to ensure connectivity for the full call,and dial-in for the call at least 10 minutes before the start of the call.

