Eos Energy to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

EDISON, N.J., Jan. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. ( EOSE) ("Eos"), a leading provider of safe, scalable, efficient, and sustainable zinc-based energy storage systems, today announced Joe Mastrangelo, Chief Executive Officer, and Sagar Kurada, Chief Financial Officer, will present at the following investor conferences:



The Bank of America Merrill Lynch Battery and Storage Virtual Conference on Tuesday, January 19, 2021. The presentation will commence at approximately 9:45 a.m. Eastern Time.





The Northland SPAC Virtual Investor Conference on Wednesday, January 20, 2021. The presentation will commence at approximately 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time.



A live webcast and replay of the presentations will be available through Eos's Investor Relations website at https://investors.eose.com.

About Eos

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. is accelerating the shift to clean energy with positively ingenious solutions that transform how the world stores power. Our breakthrough Znyth® aqueous zinc battery was designed to overcome the limitations of conventional lithium-ion technology. Safe, scalable, efficient, sustainable — and manufactured in the U.S. — it's the core of our innovative systems that today provide utility, industrial, and commercial customers with a proven, reliable energy storage alternative. Eos was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Edison, New Jersey. For more information about Eos ( EOSE), visit eose.com.

