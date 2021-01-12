  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Capital Senior Living to Host Investor Meetings at Stifel Seniors Housing & Healthcare Real Estate Conference

January 12, 2021 | About: CSU +1.58%

COO Brandon Ribar will join conference panel

DALLAS, Jan. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Capital Senior Living Corporation (the “Company” or “Capital Senior Living”) (: CSU), one of the nation’s leading senior living companies, announced today its management will host virtual investor meetings during Stifel’s Seniors Housing & Healthcare Real Estate Conference on Tuesday, January 19, 2021.

President and Chief Executive Officer Kimberly S. Lody, Chief Operating Officer Brandon Ribar and Senior Vice President of Accounting and Finance Tiffany Dutton will be available for virtual meetings throughout the day. To arrange a meeting, investors should request an appointment through the conference portal.

Additionally, Ribar will join the conference’s operator panel, “Making Sense Out of Chaos,” taking place Tuesday, January 19 from 1:00 to 1:45p.m. Central Time. Panelists include public and private operators who will share their experiences managing operations through the pandemic.

As part of its three-year strategic plan “SING” (Stabilize, Invest, Nurture, Grow), the Company has taken several steps to improve its operating performance and financial foundation.

The Company has transitioned underperforming assets, reduced liabilities and improved its organizational systems and structure for optimal management of its go-forward portfolio of communities. With these actions, the Company’s management team believes the organization is well positioned to serve the fast-growing, middle market senior population and has laid a solid foundation to begin the growth-focused stage of its strategic plan.

About Capital Senior Living
Dallas-based Capital Senior Living Corporation is one of the nation’s leading operators of independent living, assisted living and memory care communities for senior adults. The Company operates 100 communities that are home to nearly 9,000 residents across 22 states providing compassionate, resident-centric services and care and engaging programming. The Company offers seniors the freedom and opportunity to successfully, comfortably and happily age in place. For more information, visit www.capitalsenior.com or connect with the Company on Facebook.

For more information, contact: Kimberly Lody (972) 308-8323, [email protected]

