  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
Marketwired
Marketwired
Articles 

Cowen Mourns the Passing of Director Jack H. Nusbaum

January 12, 2021 | About: COWN +1.96%

NEW YORK, Jan. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN) (“Cowen” or the “Company”) today announced with great sadness that Director Jack H. Nusbaum passed away unexpectedly on January 11, 2021.

Mr. Nusbaum has served as a member of Cowen’s Board since November 2009. He has been an advisor and friend to members of the Company’s leadership for over 30 years. Mr. Nusbaum was also a Senior Partner of the New York law firm of Willkie Farr & Gallagher LLP, serving as the firm’s Chairman from 1987 through 2009 and a partner in that firm for fifty years.

Jeffrey M. Solomon, Chair and Chief Executive Officer of Cowen, said, “All of us at Cowen are deeply saddened by the sudden passing of our long-time board member Jack Nusbaum. He was not only a trusted advisor and good friend; he was a member of our family. His wise counsel, intuitive insights and moral compass have made us a better organization over the past decade. His mentorship and guidance have been a constant in my life for over 30 years. We will miss his positivity, candor and larger-than-life presence. We extend our deepest sympathies to his family and friends.”

About Cowen Inc.

Cowen Inc. (“Cowen” or the “Company”) is a diversified financial services firm that operates through two business segments: a broker dealer and an investment management division. The Company’s broker dealer division offers investment banking services, equity and credit research, sales and trading, prime brokerage, global clearing and commission management services. Cowen’s investment management segment offers actively managed alternative investment products. Cowen Inc. focuses on delivering value-added capabilities to our clients in order to help them outperform. Founded in 1918, the firm is headquartered in New York and has offices worldwide. Learn more at Cowen.com.

© 2021 Cowen Prime Services LLC Member FINRA/SIPC. All Rights Reserved

Media Contacts:

Gagnier Communications
Dan Gagnier
646-569-5897
[email protected]

ti?nf=ODEyNDg0MCMzOTE2MzI1IzIwMTY3ODU=
5c9e6bb4-27db-4404-8666-1e1d5d3f0e83

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by Marketwired

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)