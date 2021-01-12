  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
PRNewswire
ManpowerGroup to Announce 4th Quarter 2020 Earnings Results

January 12, 2021 | About: NYSE:MAN +1.02%

MILWAUKEE, Jan. 12, 2021

MILWAUKEE, Jan. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ManpowerGroup (NYSE: MAN), the world leader in innovative workforce solutions, today announced that it plans to release 4th quarter earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 2, 2021. Management will discuss the results the same day in a live webcast at 7:30 a.m. CST (8:30 a.m. EST), which can be accessed on the company's website.

The webcast will be available for replay at the same URL beginning at 10:30 a.m. CST (11:30 a.m. EST) on February 2. The replay will remain available for 30 days in this location. Supplemental financial information referenced in the webcast and the text of the 4th quarter press release can be found on the company's website, in the section titled "Financial Information," after 7:30 a.m. CST on February 2, 2021.

About ManpowerGroup

ManpowerGroup® (NYSE: MAN), the leading global workforce solutions company, helps organizations transform in a fast-changing world of work by sourcing, assessing, developing and managing the talent that enables them to win. We develop innovative solutions for hundreds of thousands of organizations every year, providing them with skilled talent while finding meaningful, sustainable employment for millions of people across a wide range of industries and skills. Our expert family of brands – Manpower, Experis and Talent Solutions – creates substantial value for candidates and clients across more than 75 countries and territories and has done so for over 70 years. We are recognized consistently for our diversity - as a best place to work for Women, Inclusion, Equality and Disability and in 2020 ManpowerGroup was named one of the World's Most Ethical Companies for the eleventh year - all confirming our position as the brand of choice for in-demand talent. For more information about ManpowerGroup go to www.manpowergroup.com.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/manpowergroup-to-announce-4th-quarter-2020-earnings-results-301207027.html

SOURCE ManpowerGroup


