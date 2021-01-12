  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Cincinnati Financial Schedules Webcast to Discuss Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2020 Results

January 12, 2021 | About: NAS:CINF +4.29%

PR Newswire

CINCINNATI, Jan. 12, 2021

CINCINNATI, Jan. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cincinnati Financial Corporation (Nasdaq: CINF) invites you to listen to the live internet broadcast of its conference call to discuss fourth-quarter and full-year 2020 results on Thursday, February 11, 2021, at 11 a.m. ET. The company plans to release its results on Wednesday, February 10, after the close of regular trading on the Nasdaq Stock Market.

What:

CINF fourth-quarter and full-year 2020 earnings conference call


When:

Thursday, February 11, 2021, at 11 a.m. ET


Where:

Live over the internet.


How:

Visit www.cinfin.com/investors. Participants are encouraged to go to the website to test your systems for compatibility prior to the time of the call.


Replay:

A replay of the call will be available at cinfin.com/investors beginning approximately two hours after the completion of the live call.


Contact:

Stephanie Johnson, 513-870-2768




About the Company:

Cincinnati Financial Corporation primarily offers business, home and auto insurance through The Cincinnati Insurance Company and its two standard market property casualty companies. The same local independent insurance agencies that market those policies may offer products of our other subsidiaries, including life insurance, fixed annuities and surplus lines property and casualty insurance. For additional information about the company, please visit cinfin.com.




Also available on the company's website will be information reconciling any non–GAAP financial measures to be discussed on the conference call.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation logo. (PRNewsFoto/Cincinnati Financial Corporation) (PRNewsFoto/CINCINNATI FINANCIAL CORPORATION)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cincinnati-financial-schedules-webcast-to-discuss-fourth-quarter-and-full-year-2020-results-301206854.html

SOURCE Cincinnati Financial Corporation


