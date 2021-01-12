Invesco Ltd. Announces December 31, 2020 Assets Under Management

ATLANTA, Jan. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Invesco Ltd. (NYSE: IVZ) today reported preliminary month-end assets under management (AUM) of $1,349.9 billion, an increase of 4.3% versus previous month-end. Total net inflows were $11.9 billion. The firm achieved net long-term inflows of $5.9 billion this month. Non-management fee earning net inflows were $2.1 billion and money market net inflows were $3.9 billion. AUM was positively impacted by favorable market returns, which increased AUM by $27 billion. Reinvested distributions increased AUM by $12.9 billion and FX increased AUM by $4.0 billion. Preliminary average total AUM for the quarter through December 31 were $1,278.2 billion, and preliminary average active AUM for the quarter through December 31 were $935.1 billion.

Total Assets Under Management (in billions) Total Equity Fixed Income Balanced Money Market Alternatives December 31, 2020 (a) $1,349.9 $689.6 $296.4 $78.9 $108.5 $176.5 November 30, 2020 $1,294.0 $651.6 $291.2 $73.9 $104.4 $172.9 October 31, 2020 $1,206.5 $582.0 $282.9 $68.2 $102.5 $170.9 September 30, 2020 $1,218.2 $592.4 $276.4 $68.1 $109.3 $172.0 Active (b) (in billions) Total Equity Fixed Income Balanced Money Market Alternatives December 31, 2020 (a) $979.3 $383.2 $259.4 $77.9 $108.5 $150.3 November 30, 2020 $946.7 $366.2 $254.3 $73.1 $104.4 $148.7 October 31, 2020 $891.1 $327.6 $247.5 $67.4 $102.5 $146.1 September 30, 2020 $900.2 $334.0 $242.8 $67.3 $109.3 $146.8 Passive (b) (in billions) Total Equity Fixed Income Balanced Money Market Alternatives December 31, 2020 (a) $370.6 $306.4 $37.0 $1.0 $0.0 $26.2 November 30, 2020 $347.3 $285.4 $36.9 $0.8 $0.0 $24.2 October 31, 2020 $315.4 $254.4 $35.4 $0.8 $0.0 $24.8 September 30, 2020 $318.0 $258.4 $33.6 $0.8 $0.0 $25.2

a) Preliminary – subject to adjustment. b) Passive AUM includes index-based ETF's, UIT's, non-fee earning leverage, foreign exchange overlays and other passive mandates. Active AUM are total AUM less passive AUM.

About Invesco Ltd.

Invesco is a global independent investment management firm dedicated to delivering an investment experience that helps people get more out of life. With offices in 25 countries, our distinctive investment teams deliver a comprehensive range of active, passive and alternative investment capabilities. For more information, visit www.invesco.com/corporate.

