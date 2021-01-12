Invesco Ltd. Announces December 31, 2020 Assets Under Management

PR Newswire
ATLANTA, Jan. 12, 2021
ATLANTA, Jan. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Invesco Ltd. (NYSE: IVZ) today reported preliminary month-end assets under management (AUM) of $1,349.9 billion, an increase of 4.3% versus previous month-end. Total net inflows were $11.9 billion. The firm achieved net long-term inflows of $5.9 billion this month. Non-management fee earning net inflows were $2.1 billion and money market net inflows were $3.9 billion. AUM was positively impacted by favorable market returns, which increased AUM by $27 billion. Reinvested distributions increased AUM by $12.9 billion and FX increased AUM by $4.0 billion. Preliminary average total AUM for the quarter through December 31 were $1,278.2 billion, and preliminary average active AUM for the quarter through December 31 were $935.1 billion.
Total Assets Under Management
(in billions)
Total
Equity
Fixed Income
Balanced
Money Market
Alternatives
December 31, 2020 (a)
$1,349.9
$689.6
$296.4
$78.9
$108.5
$176.5
November 30, 2020
$1,294.0
$651.6
$291.2
$73.9
$104.4
$172.9
October 31, 2020
$1,206.5
$582.0
$282.9
$68.2
$102.5
$170.9
September 30, 2020
$1,218.2
$592.4
$276.4
$68.1
$109.3
$172.0
Active (b)
(in billions)
Total
Equity
Fixed Income
Balanced
Money Market
Alternatives
December 31, 2020 (a)
$979.3
$383.2
$259.4
$77.9
$108.5
$150.3
November 30, 2020
$946.7
$366.2
$254.3
$73.1
$104.4
$148.7
October 31, 2020
$891.1
$327.6
$247.5
$67.4
$102.5
$146.1
September 30, 2020
$900.2
$334.0
$242.8
$67.3
$109.3
$146.8
Passive (b)
(in billions)
Total
Equity
Fixed Income
Balanced
Money Market
Alternatives
December 31, 2020 (a)
$370.6
$306.4
$37.0
$1.0
$0.0
$26.2
November 30, 2020
$347.3
$285.4
$36.9
$0.8
$0.0
$24.2
October 31, 2020
$315.4
$254.4
$35.4
$0.8
$0.0
$24.8
September 30, 2020
$318.0
$258.4
$33.6
$0.8
$0.0
$25.2
a)
Preliminary – subject to adjustment.
b)
Passive AUM includes index-based ETF's, UIT's, non-fee earning leverage, foreign exchange overlays and other passive mandates. Active AUM are total AUM less passive AUM.
About Invesco Ltd.
Invesco is a global independent investment management firm dedicated to delivering an investment experience that helps people get more out of life. With offices in 25 countries, our distinctive investment teams deliver a comprehensive range of active, passive and alternative investment capabilities. For more information, visit www.invesco.com/corporate.
