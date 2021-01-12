American Outdoor Brands to Present at Lake Street's Virtual Outdoor Days, January 22, 2021

COLUMBIA, Mo., Jan. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- American Outdoor Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ Global Select: AOUT), an industry leading provider of products and accessories for rugged outdoor enthusiasts, today announced that the company will present at the Lake Street Capital Markets Virtual Outdoor Day, which is being held virtually on January 21 - 22, 2021. American Outdoor Brands is scheduled to meet with investors on Friday, January 22, with one-on-one meetings to be held throughout the day and a group call with investors. To receive additional information, request an invitation or to schedule a one-on-one meeting, please email [email protected] .

About the Virtual Outdoor Days

Lake Street will host a number of companies showcasing interesting, dynamic public growth companies in the outdoor industry. Executives from seven publicly traded companies will meet institutional investors in an interactive, one-on-one and group meeting format. This is an invitation-only event attended by top institutional investors from across the country.

About Lake Street

Founded in 2012, Lake Street Capital Markets is a full-service boutique investment bank focused on dynamic high-growth companies and sectors of the economy. Our research enables institutional investors to understand emerging secular trends and identify innovative companies best positioned to benefit. Lake Street provides access to capital, mergers and acquisitions advice, and strategic counsel with a focus on building relationships to unlock value and growth. At the core of everything we do is our commitment to providing informed advice and exceptional service to our clients. For more information visit http://www.lakestreetcapitalmarkets.com/

American Outdoor Brands, Inc.

American Outdoor Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ Global Select: AOUT) is an industry leading provider of outdoor products and accessories, including hunting, fishing, camping, shooting, and personal security and defense products, for rugged outdoor enthusiasts. The company produces innovative, top quality products under the brands Caldwell®; Crimson Trace®; Wheeler®; Tipton®; Frankford Arsenal®; Lockdown®; BOG®; Hooyman®; Smith & Wesson® Accessories; M&P® Accessories; Thompson/Center Arms™ Accessories; Performance Center® Accessories; Schrade®; Old Timer®; Uncle Henry®; Imperial®; BUBBA®; UST®; LaserLyte®; and MEAT!. For more information about all the brands and products from American Outdoor Brands, Inc., visit www.aob.com.

Contact:

Liz Sharp, VP, Investor Relations

[email protected]

(573) 303-4620

