Virtus Investment Partners Reports Preliminary December 31, 2020 Assets Under Management

HARTFORD, Conn., Jan. 12, 2021
HARTFORD, Conn., Jan. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRTS) today reported preliminary long-term and total assets under management (AUM) as of December 31, 2020 of $130.7 billion and $132.2 billion (including $1.5 billion of liquidity assets), respectively. The increase in long-term AUM from September 30, 2020 reflected market appreciation and positive net flows, including net inflows in retail separate accounts, open-end funds, institutional accounts, and exchange traded funds.
Assets Under Management (unaudited)
($ in millions)
By Product Type:
December 31, 2020
November 30, 2020
September 30, 2020
Long-Term:
Open-End Funds (1)
$
49,521
$
47,378
$
43,369
Closed-End Funds
5,914
5,924
5,629
Exchange Traded Funds
837
758
543
Retail Separate Accounts
29,751
27,920
24,727
Institutional Accounts
40,623
38,502
36,596
Structured Products
4,060
4,043
4,163
Total Long-Term
130,706
124,525
115,027
Liquidity (2)
1,488
1,543
1,460
Total
$
132,194
$
126,068
$
116,487
(1)
Includes AUM of mutual funds registered under the Investment Company Act of 1940 and Undertakings for Collective Investments in Transferable Securities (UCITS)
(2)
Represents AUM in liquidity strategies, which reflect ultra-short duration fixed income products in open-end funds and institutional accounts
About Virtus Investment Partners, Inc.
Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ: VRTS) is a distinctive partnership of boutique investment managers singularly committed to the long-term success of individual and institutional investors. The company provides investment management products and services through its affiliated managers and select subadvisers, each with a distinct investment style, autonomous investment process, and individual brand. Virtus Investment Partners offers access to a variety of investment styles across multiple disciplines to meet a wide array of investor needs. Its affiliates include Ceredex Value Advisors, Duff & Phelps Investment Management, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management, Newfleet Asset Management, Seix Investment Advisors, Silvant Capital Management, Sustainable Growth Advisers, and Virtus ETF Solutions.
