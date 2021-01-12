Virtus Investment Partners Reports Preliminary December 31, 2020 Assets Under Management

HARTFORD, Conn., Jan. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRTS) today reported preliminary long-term and total assets under management (AUM) as of December 31, 2020 of $130.7 billion and $132.2 billion (including $1.5 billion of liquidity assets), respectively. The increase in long-term AUM from September 30, 2020 reflected market appreciation and positive net flows, including net inflows in retail separate accounts, open-end funds, institutional accounts, and exchange traded funds.

Assets Under Management (unaudited) ($ in millions)











By Product Type: December 31, 2020

November 30, 2020

September 30, 2020 Long-Term:









Open-End Funds (1) $ 49,521



$ 47,378



$ 43,369

Closed-End Funds 5,914



5,924



5,629

Exchange Traded Funds 837



758



543

Retail Separate Accounts 29,751



27,920



24,727

Institutional Accounts 40,623



38,502



36,596

Structured Products 4,060



4,043



4,163

Total Long-Term 130,706



124,525



115,027













Liquidity (2) 1,488



1,543



1,460

Total $ 132,194



$ 126,068



$ 116,487







(1) Includes AUM of mutual funds registered under the Investment Company Act of 1940 and Undertakings for Collective Investments in Transferable Securities (UCITS) (2) Represents AUM in liquidity strategies, which reflect ultra-short duration fixed income products in open-end funds and institutional accounts

About Virtus Investment Partners, Inc.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ: VRTS) is a distinctive partnership of boutique investment managers singularly committed to the long-term success of individual and institutional investors. The company provides investment management products and services through its affiliated managers and select subadvisers, each with a distinct investment style, autonomous investment process, and individual brand. Virtus Investment Partners offers access to a variety of investment styles across multiple disciplines to meet a wide array of investor needs. Its affiliates include Ceredex Value Advisors , Duff & Phelps Investment Management , Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management , Newfleet Asset Management , Seix Investment Advisors , Silvant Capital Management , Sustainable Growth Advisers , and Virtus ETF Solutions .

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/virtus-investment-partners-reports-preliminary-december-31-2020-assets-under-management-301206915.html

SOURCE Virtus Investment Partners, Inc.