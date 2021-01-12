  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Cedar Realty Trust To Report Fourth Quarter 2020 Financial Results

January 12, 2021 | About: NYSE:CDR +6.6%

PR Newswire

PORT WASHINGTON, N.Y., Jan. 12, 2021

PORT WASHINGTON, N.Y., Jan. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: CDR – the "Company") announced today that it will release financial results for the three-month period ended December 31, 2020 after the market closes on February 4, 2021. The Company will host a conference call that same day at 5:00 PM (ET) to discuss the financial results.

A live webcast will be available online on the Company's website at www.cedarrealtytrust.com.

The conference call can also be accessed by dialing (877) 705-6003 or (1) (201) 493-6725 for international participants. A replay of the call will be available from 8:00 PM (ET) on February 4, 2021 until midnight (ET) on February 18, 2021. The replay dial-in numbers are (844) 512-2921 or (1) (412) 317-6671 for international callers. Please use passcode 13714567 for the telephonic replay. A replay of the Company's webcast will be available on the Company's website for a limited time.

About Cedar Realty Trust

Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust which focuses on the ownership, operation and redevelopment of grocery-anchored shopping centers in high-density urban markets from Washington, D.C. to Boston. The Company's portfolio (excluding properties treated as "held for sale") comprises 54 properties, with approximately 8.2 million square feet of gross leasable area.

For additional financial and descriptive information on the Company, its operations and its portfolio, please refer to the Company's website at www.cedarrealtytrust.com.

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cedar-realty-trust-to-report-fourth-quarter-2020-financial-results-301206818.html

SOURCE Cedar Realty Trust, Inc.


