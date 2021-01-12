  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
AB Announces December 31, 2020 Assets Under Management

January 12, 2021 | About: NYSE:AB +2.37%

PR Newswire

NEW YORK, Jan. 12, 2021

NEW YORK, Jan. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AllianceBernstein L.P. ("AB") and AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. ("AB Holding") (NYSE: AB) today announced that preliminary assets under management increased to $686 billion during December 2020 from $668 billion at the end of November. The 2.7% increase was due to market appreciation, partially offset by modest firmwide net outflows. By channel, net outflows from Private Wealth and Retail were partly offset by net inflows to Institutions. There were no outflows resulting from AXA S.A's ongoing redemption of certain low-fee fixed income mandates. In 2020, these redemptions amounted to approximately $11.8 billion of the total expected redemptions of $14 billion.

AllianceBernstein L.P. (The Operating Partnership)

Assets Under Management ($ in Billions)



At December 31, 2020


At Nov 30




2020
















Private






Institutions


Retail


Wealth


Total


Total











Equity










Actively Managed

$

60



$

107



$

51



$

218



$

208


Passive

28



36






64



62


Total Equity

88



143



51



282



270












Fixed Income










Taxable

164



85



15



264



261


Tax-Exempt

1



23



26



50



50


Passive




8






8



9


Total Fixed Income

165



116



41



322



320












Other(1)

63



6



13



82



78


Total

$

316



$

265



$

105



$

686



$

668























At November 30, 2020













Total

$

307



$

258



$

103



$

668














(1) Includes certain multi-asset services and solutions and certain alternative investments.











































Cautions Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements provided by management in this news release are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The most significant of these factors include, but are not limited to, the following: the performance of financial markets, the investment performance of sponsored investment products and separately-managed accounts, general economic conditions, industry trends, future acquisitions, integration of acquired companies, competitive conditions, and government regulations, including changes in tax regulations and rates and the manner in which the earnings of publicly-traded partnerships are taxed. AB cautions readers to carefully consider such factors. Further, such forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which such statements are made; AB undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of such statements. For further information regarding these forward-looking statements and the factors that could cause actual results to differ, see "Risk Factors" and "Cautions Regarding Forward-Looking Statements" in AB's Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019 or subsequent Forms 10-Q. Any or all of the forward-looking statements made in this news release, Form 10-K, Form 10-Q, other documents AB files with or furnishes to the SEC and any other public statements issued by AB, may turn out to be wrong. It is important to remember that other factors besides those listed in "Risk Factors" and "Cautions Regarding Forward-Looking Statements", and those listed above, could also adversely affect AB's financial condition, results of operations and business prospects.

About AllianceBernstein

AllianceBernstein is a leading global investment management firm that offers high-quality research and diversified investment services to institutional investors, individuals and private wealth clients in major world markets.

As of December 31, 2020, including both the general partnership and limited partnership interests in AllianceBernstein, AllianceBernstein Holding owned approximately 36.0% of AllianceBernstein and Equitable Holdings, Inc. ("EQH"), directly and through various subsidiaries, owned an approximate 64.8% economic interest in AllianceBernstein.

Additional information about AB may be found on our website, www.alliancebernstein.com.

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ab-announces-december-31-2020-assets-under-management-301206805.html

SOURCE AllianceBernstein


