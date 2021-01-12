  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
PRNewswire
PRNewswire
Articles 

Terex Announces Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Financial Results Conference Call

January 12, 2021 | About: NYSE:TEX +2.69%

PR Newswire

NORWALK, Conn., Jan. 12, 2021

NORWALK, Conn., Jan. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Terex Corporation (NYSE: TEX) will host a conference call to review its fourth quarter and year-end 2020 financial results on Friday, February 12, 2021 at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time. John L. Garrison, Jr., Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer, will lead the call.

(PRNewsfoto/Terex Corporation)

The Company's financial results will be issued and available at https://investors.terex.com after the market close on Thursday, February 11, 2021.

Participants are encouraged to access the webcast 15 minutes prior to the starting time. The webcast will be available for replay at https://investors.terex.com

About Terex:
Terex Corporation is a global manufacturer of aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery. The Company designs, builds, and supports products used in construction, maintenance, manufacturing, energy, minerals and materials management applications. The Company's products are manufactured in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia and sold worldwide. The Company engages with customers through all stages of the product life cycle, from initial specification and financing to parts and service support.

Contact Information:
Terex Corporation
Randy Wilson
Director, Investor Relations
(203) 221-5415
[email protected]

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/terex-announces-fourth-quarter-and-year-end-2020-financial-results-conference-call-301206875.html

SOURCE Terex Corporation


Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by PRNewswire

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)