  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
PRNewswire
PRNewswire
Articles 

Albemarle Corporation to Release Fourth-Quarter 2020 Earnings Results on Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021

January 12, 2021 | About: NYSE:ALB +2.94%

Conference call to be held on Feb. 18, 2021, at 9:00 a.m. ET

PR Newswire

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Jan. 12, 2021

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Jan. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Albemarle Corporation (NYSE: ALB), a leader in the global specialty chemicals industry, announced today that it will release its fourth-quarter 2020 earnings after the NYSE closes on Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021.

Albemarle Corp. Logo. (PRNewsFoto/Albemarle Corporation)

The company will hold its conference call to discuss fourth-quarter 2020 results on Thursday, Feb. 18, at 9:00 a.m. ET. This call will be webcast and can be accessed through Albemarle Corporation's website at http://investors.albemarle.com, via the webcast link below or by phone at the following number:

US Toll free:

+1 844 347 1034

International direct:

+1 209 905 5910

Passcode:

6989169

Webcast:

Q4 Webcast Link

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, teleconference providers globally are experiencing increases in conference call volume. To avoid registration wait times, participants are encouraged to use the webcast link as the primary listening source. If a caller is anticipating asking a question, please dial in 15 minutes before the start of the call to be placed in the queue early.

An online replay of this call will be available on Albemarle Corporation's website (for 12 months) and by phone at the following number (for 7 days):

US Toll free:

+1 855 859 2056

International direct:

+1 404 537 3406

Passcode:

6989169

About Albemarle Corporation
Albemarle Corporation (NYSE: ALB), headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., is a global specialty chemicals company with leading positions in lithium, bromine and refining catalysts. We think beyond business-as-usual to power the potential of companies in many of the world's largest and most critical industries, such as energy, electronics, and transportation. We actively pursue a sustainable approach to managing our diverse global footprint of world-class resources. In conjunction with our highly experienced and talented global teams, our deep-seated values, and our collaborative customer relationships, we create value-added and performance-based solutions that enable a safer and more sustainable future.

We regularly post information to www.albemarle.com, including notification of events, news, financial performance, investor presentations and webcasts, non-GAAP reconciliations, SEC filings and other information regarding our company, its businesses and the markets it serves.

"Safe Harbor" Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: Statements in this press release regarding Albemarle Corporation's business that are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements" that involve risks and uncertainties. For a discussion of such risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/albemarle-corporation-to-release-fourth-quarter-2020-earnings-results-on-wednesday-feb-17-2021-301206843.html

SOURCE Albemarle Corporation


Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by PRNewswire

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)