Berkshire Hills Fourth Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call Dates

January 12, 2021 | About: NYSE:BHLB +0.71%

BOSTON, Jan. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE: BHLB) will issue its fourth quarter earnings release after the market closes on Monday, January 25, 2021.

(PRNewsfoto/Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc.)

Berkshire will also conduct a conference call/webcast at 10:00 a.m. eastern time on Tuesday, January 26, 2021 to discuss the results for the quarter and provide guidance about expected future results.

Participants are encouraged to pre-register for the conference call using the following link: https://dpregister.com/sreg/10151338/e0b6214914.

Callers who pre-register will be given dial-in instructions and a unique PIN to gain immediate access to the call. Participants may pre-register at any time prior to the call and will immediately receive simple instructions via email.

Additionally, participants may reach the registration link and access the webcast by logging in through the investor section of Berkshire's website at http://ir.berkshirebank.com.

Those parties who do not have Internet access or are otherwise unable to pre-register for this event, may still participate at the above time by dialing 1-844-792-3726 and asking the Operator to join the Berkshire Hills Bancorp (BHLB) earnings call. Participants are requested to dial-in a few minutes before the scheduled start of the call.

A telephone replay of the call will be available through Tuesday, February 2, 2021 by dialing 877-344-7529 and entering access number 10151338. The webcast will be available on Berkshire's website for an extended period of time.

BACKGROUND

Berkshire Hills Bancorp is the parent of Berkshire Bank. Headquartered in Boston, the Company operates 130 banking offices in seven Northeastern states, with approximately $12.6 billion in assets.

INVESTOR RELATIONS CONTACT

David Gonci, Capital Markets Director, 413-281-1973

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/berkshire-hills-fourth-quarter-2020-earnings-release-and-conference-call-dates-301206941.html

SOURCE Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc.


