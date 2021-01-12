SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Reminds BPFH, ALSK, WDR, and CBLI Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations

NEW YORK, Jan. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: BPFH)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ: BPFH) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by SVB Financial Group ("SVB"). Under the terms of the merger agreement, BPFH's shareholders will receive $2.10 in cash and 0.0228 shares of SVB common stock for each BPFH share that they own, representing implied per-share merger consideration of approximately $12.00 based upon SVB's January 11, 2021 closing price of $434.06. If you own BPFH shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: http://www.weisslawllp.com/bpfh/

Alaska Communications Systems Group, Inc (NASDAQ: ALSK)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Alaska Communications Systems Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALSK) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by ATN International, Inc. and Freedom 3 Capital, LLC. Under the terms of the acquisition agreement, ALSK shareholders will receive $3.40 per share in cash for each share of ALSK common stock that they hold. If you own ALSK shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: http://www.weisslawllp.com/alsk/

Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE: WDR)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE: WDR) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by Macquarie Asset Management. Under the terms of the acquisition agreement, the company's shareholders will receive $25.00 in cash for each share of WDR common stock that they hold. If you own WDR shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: http://www.weisslawllp.com/wdr

Cleveland BioLabs, Inc. (NASDAQ: CBLI)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Cleveland BioLabs, Inc. (NASDAQ: CBLI) in connection with the proposed merger of the company with privately-held biopharmaceutical company, Cytocom, Inc. Under the terms of the merger agreement, the two companies will combine their businesses in an all-stock transaction that will result in one newly-combined entity that will continue to trade publicly. If you own CBLI shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: http://www.weisslawllp.com/cbli/

