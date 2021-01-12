MEDIA ALERT: (Webinar) Trust over Tools: How to Stop Misinterpreting Consumer Desires to Satisfy Customers

NEWTOWN, Pa., Jan. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --



WHAT: Learn how your financial institution can attract and retain customers as we enter the next generation of banking services in this free webinar presented by EPAM and Finextra.

How can banks better serve and better target their customers' need for social interaction? Can digital channels and modern conversational interfaces replace and supplement interaction via physical branches?

Is the traditional banking app's time over? Have digital banking apps under-delivered, and what comes next?

What role does trust play in deciding to decrease, increase or even repurpose physical branches?

Is low adoption for neobanking a sign of poor trust or lack of different value propositions in the sector?

Where should banks be looking to capitalize and deliver the next generation of banking services?

Gary Wright , Head of Research, Finextra [Moderator]

, Head of Research, Finextra [Moderator] Panos Archondakis , Senior Director, Banking and Wealth Management, EPAM

, Senior Director, Banking and Wealth Management, EPAM Carmen Podgurschi , Global Payments, Wells Fargo Treasury Services

, Global Payments, Wells Fargo Treasury Services Brad Scrivener , President and CEO, Vast Bank

WHY: As the coronavirus has accelerated the financial industry's plans for digitization, banks must understand the role that trust plays in a consumer's decision to stay with or leave their bank and what that means for the future of branches and neobanking.



WHO IS IT FOR: U.S. banks

Tuesday, January 26, 2021 ; 15:00 GMT/16:00 CEST/10:00 EST



Online

About EPAM Systems

Since 1993, EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE: EPAM) has leveraged its software engineering expertise to become a leading global product development, digital platform engineering, and top digital and product design agency. Through its 'Engineering DNA' and innovative strategy, consulting, and design capabilities, EPAM works in collaboration with its customers to deliver next-gen solutions that turn complex business challenges into real business outcomes. EPAM's global teams serve customers in more than 35 countries across North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. As a recognized market leader in multiple categories among top global independent research agencies, EPAM was one of only four technology companies to appear on Forbes 25 Fastest Growing Public Tech Companies list every year of publication since 2013 and ranked as the top IT services company on Fortune's 100 Fastest-Growing Companies list in 2019 and 2020. Learn more at www.epam.com and follow us on Twitter @EPAMSYSTEMS and LinkedIn.

About Finextra

Finextra's unique global community consists of over 30,000 FinTech professionals working inside banks and financial institutions, specialist FinTech application and service providers, consulting organizations and mainstream technology providers. The Finextra community actively participates in posting opinions and comments on the evolution of FinTech. In addition, it contributes information and data to Finextra surveys and reports. For more information: Visit www.finextra.com, follow @finextra or contact [email protected]

