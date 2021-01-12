  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
AGNC Investment Corp. Declares Monthly Common Stock Dividend of $0.12 per Common Share for January 2021

January 12, 2021 | About: NAS:AGNC +1.17%

PR Newswire

BETHESDA, Md., Jan. 12, 2021

BETHESDA, Md., Jan. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AGNC Investment Corp. (Nasdaq: AGNC) ("AGNC" or the "Company") announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a cash dividend of $0.12 per share of common stock for January 2021. The dividend is payable on February 9, 2021 to common stockholders of record as of January 29, 2021.

AGNC's December 31, 2020 tangible net book value per common share will be announced concurrently with the Company's fourth quarter earnings release, which is scheduled for January 25, 2021.

For further information or questions, please contact Investor Relations at (301) 968-9300 or [email protected].

ABOUT AGNC INVESTMENT CORP.
AGNC Investment Corp. is an internally-managed real estate investment trust that invests primarily in residential mortgage-backed securities for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a U.S. Government-sponsored enterprise or a U.S. Government agency. For further information, please refer to www.AGNC.com.

CONTACT:
Investor Relations - (301) 968-9300

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/agnc-investment-corp-declares-monthly-common-stock-dividend-of-0-12-per-common-share-for-january-2021--301206820.html

SOURCE AGNC Investment Corp.


