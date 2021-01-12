ATLANTA, Jan. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Invesco Ltd. (NYSE: IVZ) will release its fourth quarter 2020 results on Tuesday, January 26, at approximately 7 a.m. ET. A conference call will be held at 9 a.m. ET to discuss the results.

Those wishing to participate should call:

US & Canada Toll Free: 866-803-2143 International: 1-210-795-1098



Passcode: Invesco



The presentation will be made available via a simultaneous webcast at www.invesco.com/corporate.

An audio replay will be available approximately one hour after the call:

U.S. & Canada: 800-867-1930 International: 1-203-369-3371

The replay will be removed after February 09, 2021.

About Invesco Ltd.

Invesco is a global independent investment management firm dedicated to delivering an investment experience that helps people get more out of life. With offices in 25 countries, our distinctive investment teams deliver a comprehensive range of active, passive and alternative investment capabilities. For more information, visit www.invesco.com/corporate.

Investor Relations Contact: Greg Ketron 404-724-4299;

Aimee Partin 404-724-4248

Media Relations Contact: Graham Galt 404-439-3070

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/invesco-ltd-to-announce-fourth-quarter-2020-results-301206866.html

SOURCE Invesco Ltd.