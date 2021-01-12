  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
PRNewswire
PRNewswire
Articles 

Cigna Announces Appointment of George Kurian to Board of Directors

January 12, 2021 | About: NYSE:CI +2.41%

PR Newswire

BLOOMFIELD, Conn., Jan. 12, 2021

BLOOMFIELD, Conn., Jan. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Global health service company Cigna Corporation (NYSE:NYSE:CI) today announced that George Kurian has been appointed to Cigna's Board of Directors. His appointment is effective March 1, 2021.

Cigna Logo (PRNewsfoto/Cigna)

Mr. Kurian currently serves as chief executive officer of NetApp, Inc., a cloud-led, data-centric, software company. Prior to joining NetApp in 2011, he served as vice president and general manager of Application Networking and Switching Technology at Cisco Systems. An engineer by training, Mr. Kurian has also previously held product strategy and consulting roles at Akamai Technologies, McKinsey & Company and Oracle Corporation.

"With a wealth of product development, business leadership and customer engagement expertise, George brings a valuable perspective to Cigna's Board of Directors as we execute on our strategic priorities to take on the greatest challenges in health care today," said Isaiah Harris Jr., Cigna Chairman of the Board.

"We are pleased to welcome George as a new independent director to the Cigna Board," said David M. Cordani, Cigna president and chief executive officer. "His deep experience in innovative, high-technology global businesses will be invaluable to Cigna as we continue to grow our business and transform the healthcare experience for customers, clients, providers and all of those we serve."

About Cigna
Cigna Corporation is a global health service company dedicated to improving the health, well-being and peace of mind of those we serve. Cigna delivers choice, predictability, affordability and access to quality care through integrated capabilities and connected, personalized solutions that advance whole person health. All products and services are provided exclusively by or through operating subsidiaries of Cigna Corporation, including Cigna Health and Life Insurance Company, Connecticut General Life Insurance Company, Evernorth companies or their affiliates and Express Scripts companies or their affiliates. Such products and services include an integrated suite of health services, such as medical, dental, behavioral health, pharmacy, vision, supplemental benefits and other related products.

Cigna maintains sales capability in over 30 countries and jurisdictions, and has more than 170 million customer relationships around the world. To learn more about Cigna®, including links to follow us on Facebook or Twitter, visit www.cigna.com.

Media Contact

Lauren Borghard
1 (860) 840-4354
[email protected]

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cigna-announces-appointment-of-george-kurian-to-board-of-directors-301206879.html

SOURCE Cigna


Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by PRNewswire

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)