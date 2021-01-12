  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Healthpeak Properties to Report Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Financial Results and Host Conference Call/Webcast

January 12, 2021 | About: NYSE:PEAK +0.49%

DENVER, Jan. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE: PEAK) is scheduled to report its fourth quarter and year-end 2020 financial results after the close of trading on the New York Stock Exchange on Tuesday, February 9, 2021. Healthpeak will host a conference call and webcast on Wednesday, February 10, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. Mountain Time (12:00 p.m. Eastern Time) in order to review its financial performance and operating results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2020.

The dial-in number for the conference call is (888) 317-6003 (U.S.) or (412) 317-6061 (international). The conference ID number is 7566434. You may also access the conference call via webcast at www.healthpeak.com under Investor Relations. An archive of the webcast will be available on Healthpeak's website through February 10, 2022, and a telephonic replay can be accessed through February 24, 2021, by calling (877) 344-7529 (U.S.) or (412) 317-0088 (international) and entering conference ID number 10150970.

ABOUT HEALTHPEAK PROPERTIES

Healthpeak Properties, Inc. is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles. At Healthpeak, we pair our deep understanding of the healthcare real estate market with a strong vision for long-term growth. For more information regarding Healthpeak, visit www.healthpeak.com.

CONTACT

Barbat Rodgers
Senior Director – Investor Relations
949-407-0400

Healthpeak Properties, Inc. Logo (PRNewsfoto/Healthpeak Properties, Inc.)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/healthpeak-properties-to-report-fourth-quarter-and-year-end-2020-financial-results-and-host-conference-callwebcast-301206779.html

SOURCE Healthpeak Properties, Inc.


