  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
PRNewswire
PRNewswire
Articles 

Agree Realty Announces Fourth Quarter 2020 Earnings Release Date and Conference Call Information

January 12, 2021 | About: NYSE:ADC -2.46%

PR Newswire

BLOOMFIELD HILLS, Mich., Jan. 12, 2021

BLOOMFIELD HILLS, Mich., Jan. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE: ADC) (the "Company") today announced that it will release its fourth quarter and full year 2020 operating results after the market closes on Thursday, February 18, 2021. A conference call to discuss the Company's operating results is scheduled for Friday, February 19, 2021 at 9:00 AM ET. Interested parties and shareholders may access the call via teleconference or webcast:

(PRNewsfoto/Agree Realty Corporation)

Teleconference:

USA Toll Free

(866) 363-3979


International

(412) 902-4206

Webcast:

https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/408/39610



To participate, please dial-in or log-on at least five minutes prior to the scheduled time.

A live webcast of the conference call will also be available through the Company's website. To access, log-on to http://www.agreerealty.com and go to the Invest section five minutes prior to the call.

A replay of the conference call webcast will be archived and available online through the Invest section of http://www.agreerealty.com.

About Agree Realty Corporation

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,129 properties, located in 46 states and containing approximately 22.7 million square feet of gross leasable space. The Company's common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "ADC". For additional information, please visit www.agreerealty.com.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/agree-realty-announces-fourth-quarter-2020-earnings-release-date-and-conference-call-information-301206808.html

SOURCE Agree Realty Corporation


Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by PRNewswire

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)