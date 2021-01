Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund Announces Monthly Distribution

PHILADELPHIA, Jan. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund (NYSE: ACP)(the "Fund"), a closed-end fund, announced today that it will pay a distribution of US $0.10 per share on January 29, 2021 to all shareholders of record as of January 22, 2021 (ex-dividend date January 21, 2021). As announced on September 10, 2020, the Fund reduced its monthly distribution from $0.12 per share to $0.10 per share.

In January 2022, a Form 1099-DIV will be sent to shareholders, which will state the amount and composition of distributions and provide information with respect to their appropriate tax treatment for the 2021 calendar year.

The Fund is managed and advised by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The Fund's shares trade on the NYSE under the symbol "ACP".

You should not draw any conclusions about the Fund's investment performance from the amount of this distribution.

In the United States, Aberdeen Standard Investments is the marketing name for the following affiliated, registered investment advisers: Aberdeen Standard Investments Inc., Aberdeen Asset Managers Ltd., Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Ltd., Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Ltd., Aberdeen Capital Management, LLC, Aberdeen Standard Investments ETFs Advisors LLC and Aberdeen Standard Alternative Funds Limited.

Closed-end funds are traded on the secondary market through one of the stock exchanges. The Fund's investment return and principal value will fluctuate so that an investor's shares may be worth more or less than the original cost. Shares of closed-end funds may trade above (a premium) or below (a discount) the net asset value (NAV) of the fund's portfolio. There is no assurance that the Fund will achieve its investment objective.

