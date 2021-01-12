Texas Roadhouse Inc (TXRH) CFO Tonya Robinson Sold $996,694 of Shares

CFO of Texas Roadhouse Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Tonya Robinson (insider trades) sold 12,454 shares of TXRH on 01/11/2021 at an average price of $80.03 a share. The total sale was $996,694.

Texas Roadhouse Inc is a full-service casual dining restaurant chain, offering an assortment of steaks, ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, vegetable plates, hamburgers, salads, and sandwiches. Texas Roadhouse Inc has a market cap of $5.68 billion; its shares were traded at around $81.780000 with a P/E ratio of 104.83 and P/S ratio of 2.30. The dividend yield of Texas Roadhouse Inc stocks is 0.81%. Texas Roadhouse Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 11.20% over the past ten years. GuruFocus rated Texas Roadhouse Inc the business predictability rank of 5-star. GuruFocus has detected 2 severe warning signs with Texas Roadhouse Inc. .

CFO Recent Trades:

CFO Tonya Robinson sold 12,454 shares of TXRH stock on 01/11/2021 at the average price of $80.03. The price of the stock has increased by 2.19% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Chief Marketing Officer S. Chris Jacobsen sold 5,000 shares of TXRH stock on 01/08/2021 at the average price of $80.25. The price of the stock has increased by 1.91% since.

