Cvs Health Corp (CVS) EVP and Chief Medical Officer Troyen A Brennan Sold $4.4 million of Shares

EVP and Chief Medical Officer of Cvs Health Corp (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Troyen A Brennan (insider trades) sold 58,896 shares of CVS on 01/08/2021 at an average price of $75 a share. The total sale was $4.4 million.

CVS Health Corp operates in the healthcare sector. Its primary business is that of operating retail pharmacies. The company has three reportable segments namely Pharmacy Services, Retail/LTC, and Corporate. CVS Health Corp has a market cap of $99.82 billion; its shares were traded at around $76.260000 with a P/E ratio of 12.59 and P/S ratio of 0.38. The dividend yield of CVS Health Corp stocks is 2.62%. CVS Health Corp had annual average EBITDA growth of 7.70% over the past ten years. GuruFocus rated CVS Health Corp the business predictability rank of 2.5-star. GuruFocus has detected 4 severe warning signs with CVS Health Corp. .

EVP and President-CVS Caremark Alan Lotvin sold 25,836 shares of CVS stock on 01/08/2021 at the average price of $75. The price of the stock has increased by 1.68% since.

